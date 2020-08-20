Trump supporter brags that he ‘went to jail for our president’ after punching Biden-backing neighbor

A supporter of President Donald Trump boasted this week about getting arrested for defending the honor of President Donald Trump from a neighbor who supports Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Local news station WESH reports that Tony Vullo of DeBary, Florida got into a dispute with a neighbor who placed a Biden yard sign on his property in a way that he claimed was blocking his sign supporting President Donald Trump.
Vullo admits that he ripped out his neighbor’s Biden sign and then threw it across the yard, which resulted in the neighbor confronting him about what he’d done. The argument escalated and Vullo at one point punched the other man.
A different neighbor who witnessed the fight called the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which promptly came to arrest Vullo and charge him with battery.
“Yeah, I went to jail for Mr. Trump, for our president,” Vullo told WESH.
However, Vullo also expressed regret that he tossed his neighbor’s Biden sign and said he wouldn’t do that again.
“I think it was unfortunate and I was wrong to throw the sign,” he said. “There’s not going to be any problem with us.”
Watch WESH’s report on the incident below.
On August 18, the Senate Intelligence Committee released its bipartisan report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. One of the things addressed in the report is Donald Trump’s phone conversations with veteran GOP operative Roger Stone during the election — and according to an August 19 article by New York Times reporter Julian E. Barnes, the Senate Intelligence report sheds even more light on those interactions than the Mueller report and Stone’s criminal trial.
Barnes notes that according to court records, Stone and Trump had 39 phone conversations from March-November 2016 — one of which Barnes describes as “an intriguing phone call, on October 6, 2016, to Mr. Trump.”
Rusal, a Russian aluminum company, has invested heavily in a mill that the North American company Braidy Industries has planned for Eastern Kentucky — and according to a Senate Intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Rusal is a “proxy for the Kremlin.”
In 2019, journalist Morgan Watkins reports in the Louisville Courier Journal, Rusal agreed to invest $200 million in Braidy’s mill. And the bipartisan Senate Intelligence report, released on August 18, describes Russian oligarch and Rusal co-owner Oleg Deripaska’s ties to the Kremlin.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated for attempting to intentionally slow down the U.S. mail to discourage voting by mail and disrupt any ballots being sent through the U.S. Postal Service.
While DeJoy announced that he would roll back all of his actions, he not only hasn't done it, leaked emails obtained by VICE News revealed that local post offices were told not to plug back in mail sorting machines that were taken offline.