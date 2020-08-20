Trump supporter brags that he ‘went to jail for our president’ after punching Biden-backing neighbor

A supporter of President Donald Trump boasted this week about getting arrested for defending the honor of President Donald Trump from a neighbor who supports Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Local news station WESH reports that Tony Vullo of DeBary, Florida got into a dispute with a neighbor who placed a Biden yard sign on his property in a way that he claimed was blocking his sign supporting President Donald Trump.

Vullo admits that he ripped out his neighbor’s Biden sign and then threw it across the yard, which resulted in the neighbor confronting him about what he’d done. The argument escalated and Vullo at one point punched the other man.

A different neighbor who witnessed the fight called the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which promptly came to arrest Vullo and charge him with battery.

“Yeah, I went to jail for Mr. Trump, for our president,” Vullo told WESH.

However, Vullo also expressed regret that he tossed his neighbor’s Biden sign and said he wouldn’t do that again.

“I think it was unfortunate and I was wrong to throw the sign,” he said. “There’s not going to be any problem with us.”

