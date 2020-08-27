Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse would ‘threaten’ classmates who criticized the president: report
More information is coming to light about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Illinois resident accused of crossing state lines with an AR-15 and murdering two people protesting police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Tess Owen of Vice News spoke with former classmates of Rittenhouse, said a minor named Joe who asked that his last name not be used.
Joe described Rittenhouse as a “ride or die” Trump supporter.
“If you said anything bad about Trump, he’d threaten you,” Joe said. “Kyle was the type of kid to wear a MAGA hat or other apparel just for attention, or to ‘trigger’ people.”
Another former classmate asked not to be identified out of safety fears, speculated as to his motives.
“I personally believe he went to Wisconsin with the intent to kill,” the classmate said.
“He went to middle school with my little sister and she said that everyone always thought of him to be a possible future shooter,” said Joe, “and so did I when I met him in high school.”
Some of his former classmates described him as short-tempered and easily offended – and had joked that he was a future mass shooterhttps://t.co/u6r8tGiH2d
— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) August 27, 2020
