Trump supporter shut down on Fox News: ‘Turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist’

University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers mocked Trump 2016 economics advisor Stephen Moore on Fox News over the administrations bungled response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s not have economists play epidemiologists here, mate,” Wolfers said in his Australian accent.

“We actually tried Steve’s prescription, which was not shutting down, that’s what the sunbelt states did,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What have you got? You’ve got spreading disease everywhere and you’ve got the economies there forced to shut down,” he explained.

“We tried what Stephen Moore wanted — it turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist,” Wolfers concluded.