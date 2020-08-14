Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporter shut down on Fox News: ‘Turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist’

Published

1 min ago

on

Stephen Moore (screengrab)

University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers mocked Trump 2016 economics advisor Stephen Moore on Fox News over the administrations bungled response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s not have economists play epidemiologists here, mate,” Wolfers said in his Australian accent.

“We actually tried Steve’s prescription, which was not shutting down, that’s what the sunbelt states did,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What have you got? You’ve got spreading disease everywhere and you’ve got the economies there forced to shut down,” he explained.

“We tried what Stephen Moore wanted — it turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist,” Wolfers concluded.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump has made it disturbingly clear: He thinks he can steal this election and get away with it

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

I'm as big a political junkie as they come. I love reading polls, monitoring their day-to-day fluctuations, like a fantasy sports bettor studying blocks of player stats. I not only watch politicians give speeches, I engage in blow-by-blow commentary by my fellow junkies on Twitter. I got caught up in this election's "veepstakes" and debating the various women under consideration by former Vice President Joe Biden as his future vice president, and it was satisfying to share my thoughts on the final choice, Sen. Kamala Harris of California. I've faithfully watched every episode of Crooked Media's YouTube series analyzing various campaign ads.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Jared Kushner lies about Trump’s remarks as he battles CNN host over birther attacks on Kamala Harris

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

After a conservative law professor questioned Kamala Harris' eligibility to be Vice President based on her parents' immigration status at the time of her birth, President Trump did his part to help promote the unsubstantiated claim, saying, "I just heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements and by the way the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer."

During an interview this Friday, Trump's son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, was asked by CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour why Trump would revisit racist birther-type tactics against another political adversary.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump warned he is ‘playing with fire’ by taking away FEMA money during hurricane season

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

With the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on vacation despite the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits, President Donald Trump has sought to use Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds as a workaround.

Trump's plan would have FEMA pay $300 a week in enhanced unemployment if the state pays $100.

One problem with Trump's workaround is that we are approaching the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

"As 2020’s record-setting hurricane season enters its most active phase, President Donald Trump wants to take billions of dollars away from hurricane-related disaster relief to provide expanded unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Miami Herald reported Friday. "Last weekend, Trump announced a series of executive orders after congressional leaders and the White House could not agree to another coronavirus relief bill that would have likely expanded federal unemployment benefits. One of the orders would allow the president to take up to $44 billion in disaster relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for COVID-related unemployment claims."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image