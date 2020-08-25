Trump supporters eye disenchanted Democrats in greater Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Steve Wenzel served nearly three decades in the Minnesota Legislature as a Democrat, inspired by party icons like former President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Hubert Humphrey.But this week he is supporting President Donald Trump as a delegate to the virtual Republican National Convention. Wenzel, a politics professor at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, said the Democratic Party has “drifted leftward to the point where I can’t even recognize it.”The Little Falls resident also participated in the 2016 Republican convention but headed into that gathering wary of Trump. He p…
RNC’s ‘Diversity Night was the biggest joke since Infrastructure Week’: Black ex-Republican
In a column for the Daily Beast, the former counsel for the Republican Congressional Committee expressed dismay at what was supposed to be "Diversity Night" at the Republican National Convention saying the party still has not figured out how to deal with race in America.
According to Sophia Nelson, a black woman who once ran for a House seat as a Republican and recently left the party due to the rise of Donald Trump, her former party blew their chance to peel away voters of color from the Democrats by featuring speakers using racist dog whistles on the same night a smattering of Black Trump supporters were featured.
Trump actually does have a campaign platform — but Republicans know voters will hate it: Ex-Bush speechwriter
The Republican Party agreed not to produce a platform for its 2020 convention, but conservative David Frum says they're just afraid to show voters their priorities.
The former speechwriter for George W. Bush laid out the GOP's shadow platform in a new column for The Atlantic, arguing that party leaders know voters would recoil from their positions -- and President Donald Trump's impulsive leadership kept Republican National Convention planners from rolling out some version of those policies.
Fox News host: Outdoor dining is ‘making this presidential election more important than ever before’
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday argued that the 2020 presidential election is about outdoor dining.
At the top of 8 a.m. hour on Fox & Friends, Kilmeade claimed that "very few people work" in New York City because of the pandemic.
"Some great news from our terrible mayor," he reported. "No indoor dining until the new year. So, you're going to hear the sounds of people handing the keys back to the landlord all around [the] 25,000 eateries in New York City."
"That's some of the irresponsibility that's happening around the country that is maddening and making this presidential election more important than ever before," Kilmeade added.