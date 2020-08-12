Trump surrogate says Kamala Harris isn’t Black enough: ‘She is descended from slave owners’

Stacy Washington, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not Black enough to be a historic vice presidential pick.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Washington recalled that Harris was “mean” to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the primary debates.

“She peeled the skin off of him, roasted him and had him for lunch over the fact that he opposed busing back in the day,” Washington said. “And she was a little girl who was bused to another school district.”

“So she has really played up this idea that she’s a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves,” the Trump surrogate continued. “But she’s not descended from slaves. She’s descended from slave owners.”

According to Washington, “Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris because she’s a Black woman but to most Black Americans, she’s not.”

“She’s not Black like me, but she is part of the Black experience in America,” Washington claimed.

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt noted Harris is the first Black woman to run as vice president on the ticket of a major party.

“What does this mean for the young Black woman, the young Indian woman?” Earhardt wondered.

“If he had chosen her because he truly thought she was the best candidate,” Washington replied, “then I would absolutely say this is historic.”

“He actually told us six or seven months ago that the only people he was considering was Black women,” she added. “He wants to garner [the Black vote] by simply putting any Black face on the ticket next to him. So I think it’s kind of a sad day that we have this historic moment but we have to attribute it to someone pandering for votes.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.