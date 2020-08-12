Trump surrogate says Kamala Harris isn’t Black enough: ‘She is descended from slave owners’
Stacy Washington, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not Black enough to be a historic vice presidential pick.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Washington recalled that Harris was “mean” to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the primary debates.
“She peeled the skin off of him, roasted him and had him for lunch over the fact that he opposed busing back in the day,” Washington said. “And she was a little girl who was bused to another school district.”
“So she has really played up this idea that she’s a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves,” the Trump surrogate continued. “But she’s not descended from slaves. She’s descended from slave owners.”
According to Washington, “Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris because she’s a Black woman but to most Black Americans, she’s not.”
“She’s not Black like me, but she is part of the Black experience in America,” Washington claimed.
Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt noted Harris is the first Black woman to run as vice president on the ticket of a major party.
“What does this mean for the young Black woman, the young Indian woman?” Earhardt wondered.
“If he had chosen her because he truly thought she was the best candidate,” Washington replied, “then I would absolutely say this is historic.”
“He actually told us six or seven months ago that the only people he was considering was Black women,” she added. “He wants to garner [the Black vote] by simply putting any Black face on the ticket next to him. So I think it’s kind of a sad day that we have this historic moment but we have to attribute it to someone pandering for votes.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Trump surrogate says Kamala Harris isn’t Black enough: ‘She is descended from slave owners’
Stacy Washington, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not Black enough to be a historic vice presidential pick.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Washington recalled that Harris was "mean" to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the primary debates.
"She peeled the skin off of him, roasted him and had him for lunch over the fact that he opposed busing back in the day," Washington said. "And she was a little girl who was bused to another school district."
"So she has really played up this idea that she's a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves," the Trump surrogate continued. "But she's not descended from slaves. She's descended from slave owners."
2020 Election
Trump’s attempt to paint Kamala Harris as a ‘nasty’ leftist is likely to flop – and could easily backfire: analysis
President Donald Trump may find it difficult to land his attacks on Joe Biden's newly announced running mate.
The president instantly attacked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as “nasty,” “horrible” and “disrespectful,” after Biden announced her as his running mate, while a campaign ad warned she would pull the former vice president to the left -- but there's little evidence those tactics will work, reported Reuters.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier just before the announcement showed Harris is actually more popular with Republicans than Biden, with 21 percent of GOP voters having a favorable view of her, compared to 13 percent for her running mate
2020 Election
‘Racism in its purest form’: Trump’s bigoted attacks on low-income housing draw instant rebuke
President Donald Trump lobbed yet another racist attack on low-income housing being built in American suburbs, and he drew a swift rebuke from many Twitter users who called him out for his bigotry.
In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the president wrote that "the 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me" because "I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood."
For good measure, the president then warned that former Vice President Joe Biden would not only "reinstall" the affordable housing program, but would even appoint Sen. Cory Booker, a prominent Black lawmaker, to oversee it.