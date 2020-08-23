Quantcast
Trump targets Fox News and OAN with defiant tweet: ‘Actually I think I’m leading in the polls’

2 hours ago

Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office at The White House (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at two of his favorite news networks after national polls showed him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Actually, I think I’m leading in the polls,” the president wrote, directing a tweet to conservative outlets Fox News and OAN.

At the time of the tweet, a Real Clear Politics average showed the president trailing Biden by 7.6 percentage points.

Detractors responded on Twitter by mocking Trump.

Read some of the responses below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
