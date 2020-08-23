Trump targets Fox News and OAN with defiant tweet: ‘Actually I think I’m leading in the polls’
President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at two of his favorite news networks after national polls showed him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
“Actually, I think I’m leading in the polls,” the president wrote, directing a tweet to conservative outlets Fox News and OAN.
Actually, I think I’m leading in the Polls! @FoxNews @OANN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020
At the time of the tweet, a Real Clear Politics average showed the president trailing Biden by 7.6 percentage points.
Detractors responded on Twitter by mocking Trump.
Read some of the responses below.
You’re not. Those are just the voices in your head.
— Young America for Biden & Harris (@YAFBiden) August 23, 2020
Which is proof that you have Dementia!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 23, 2020
I think I'm Batman. But, thinking doesn't make it so.
— Dave Sullivan (@DaveJSullivan) August 23, 2020
The voices in his head are getting louder.
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 23, 2020
Jeez… the depth of your mental illness is staggering…
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 23, 2020
I think you’re an idiot and a liar.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 23, 2020
Cognitive decline.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 23, 2020
