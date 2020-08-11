Trump team worries Kamala Harris will ‘chew’ up Pence and ‘spit him out’ in VP debate: Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace called into her network while driving with her son and dog during vacation to add her latest reporting on Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate.
“The other piece of reporting I’ve picked up in the past week was from the Trump team, that from their viewpoint, because Donald Trump has no capacity to understand that this is the selection of a person to run the government with the president, he only saw this in terms of casting for the night of primetime coverage that is the vice presidential debate, and this was the pick that scared them the most,” Wallace told MSNBC’s Brian Williams.
“They thought she would more than go toe-to-toe with [Mike] Pence, they thought she could chew him up and spit him out and pointed to her cross-examination of one Bill Barr,” she explained.
“I don’t know that there’s a better debater or questioner on the political field right now,” Wallace said. Her skill-set is unmatched in terms much being able to articulate an argument, to patiently wait to make her point and look at the argument that the democratic ticket has to make.”
Kamala Harris will join Joe Biden on the Democratic Party ticket as the VP nominee to defeat Donald Trump and Mike Pence in November
Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive 2020 nominee for president, will be joined on the ticket by Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who will serve as his running mate.
The choice of a running mate has added significance this year because of Biden's age. He turns 78 on November 20 and would be the oldest man ever to assume the office if he defeats Trump, as polls predict.
"The vice-presidential pick this year is so much more important than it normally is because people expect Biden to only serve one term," said David Barker, a professor of government at American University.
Dueling October surprises: Two legal bombshells on the eve of the US election?
There are less than 90 days before U.S. election day and indeed many Americans will be able to start voting by mail in September. Will there be a bombshell October legal surprise?
All minds made up?
And, even if there is, the question is whether it will come just too late to make a major difference leaving Americans, ultimately, to be the judges and jury of President Trump's record?
One clock is ticking in New York City where criminal charges could be announced against Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization.
GOP senators are ‘getting the heat’ after McConnell punts on COVID relief package: report
President Donald Trump circumvented Congress by signing executive orders that offered a limited extension of enhanced unemployment benefits -- but that may not be enough for some vulnerable incumbent Republicans who are in tough re-election battles.
NBC News reports that "Republican Senate incumbents are getting the heat" after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) decided to punt on negotiating with House Democrats over an economic relief package for Americans who have lost their jobs or are facing evictions during a pandemic that has killed more than 163,000 Americans.