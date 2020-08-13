Trump tells tabloid he wants to give RNC speech at White House because it is ‘a place that makes me feel good’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told the New York Post that he plans to give his re-nomination acceptance speech on the White House lawn — and explained his reasoning.
Trump had previously said he was deciding between the White House and Gettsyburg to deliver his address.
“During an exclusive Oval Office interview, the president said he would visit the battlefield at Gettysburg at a ‘later date’ and described his vision of a socially-distanced speech in front of supporters at the executive mansion in Washington, DC later this month,” reported Ebony Bowden and Steven Nelson. “‘I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,’ Trump told the Post, saying it would also be easiest for law enforcement and the Secret Service.”
Trump has come under fire for considering the White House as the location for his speech, as this would be a departure from the tradition of keeping the official office of the presidency separate from the political campaign.
The president was originally to deliver the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, but moved the convention to Jacksonville, Florida after a dispute with Gov. Roy Cooper over COVID-19 safety precautions. The Jacksonville portion of the convention was ultimately canceled as well due to a spike in cases in the state.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.