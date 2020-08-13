Quantcast
Trump tells tabloid he wants to give RNC speech at White House because it is ‘a place that makes me feel good’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told the New York Post that he plans to give his re-nomination acceptance speech on the White House lawn — and explained his reasoning.

Trump had previously said he was deciding between the White House and Gettsyburg to deliver his address.

“During an exclusive Oval Office interview, the president said he would visit the battlefield at Gettysburg at a ‘later date’ and described his vision of a socially-distanced speech in front of supporters at the executive mansion in Washington, DC later this month,” reported Ebony Bowden and Steven Nelson. “‘I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,’ Trump told the Post, saying it would also be easiest for law enforcement and the Secret Service.”

Trump has come under fire for considering the White House as the location for his speech, as this would be a departure from the tradition of keeping the official office of the presidency separate from the political campaign.

The president was originally to deliver the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, but moved the convention to Jacksonville, Florida after a dispute with Gov. Roy Cooper over COVID-19 safety precautions. The Jacksonville portion of the convention was ultimately canceled as well due to a spike in cases in the state.


