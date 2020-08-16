Quantcast
Trump to ‘take a look’ at pardoning Edward Snowden

Published

1 min ago

on

NBC News video frame grab shows an NBC News Exclusive interview with Brian Williams and Edward Snowden, excerpted from a May 28, 2014 primetime special [AFP]

Bedminster (United States) (AFP) – President Donald Trump said Saturday he will “take a look” at pardoning Edward Snowden, the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that the US government was spying on its citizens.Snowden, who has been living in exile in Russia since the revelations, has said he would like to return to the United States — but only on the condition that he receive a fair trial.Trump was asked during a press conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club if he was considering pardoning the former contractor.He replied that he was “not that aware” of Snowde…

The GOP can’t control QAnon because the party was already becoming a conspiracy cult

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

At long last, mainstream reporters are starting to take the QAnon conspiracy cult seriously. With at least one QAnon devotee about to be elected to Congress, millions of online followers and several big stories in major publications, the cult has come into its own. Pushback against it has come too little, too late. Facebook, Twitter and TikTok only recently started deactivating major QAnon promoters and groups, even as those accounts engage in coordinated ban evasion and continue to peddle lies on other platforms.

Expert explains how Trump has exploited our legal infrastructure to advance true fascism in America

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

The debate over whether Donald Trump is a fascist is no longer confined to a narrow segment of the far left. It is now out in the open. Even mainstream columnists like the New York Times' Michelle Goldberg and the Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor and influential Democratic politicians, such as Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, have come to use the "F" word to describe our 45th commander in chief.

2020 Election

Katrina hero Russell Honoré goes on epic rant accusing Trump of making America ‘look stupid’

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré went on an extended and impassioned rant, attacking Donald Trump for hindering the Post Office and for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is making the United States looks "stupid" in the eyes of the world.

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the hero of the Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts noted the slowdown in receiving mail from the Post Office under the president's new Postmaster General and admitted that he had to leave his home to pick up medications because mail deliveries are running dangerously behind.

