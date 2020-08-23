Trump tries to explain to Fox News why ‘transparency’ is more important than healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic
President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News Steve Hilton in an interview where he attempted to explain healthcare isn’t as important as transparency.
“Transparency. I approved transparency. That’s bigger than health care. The people I had working on it, one of them is like the all-time expert on transparency, highly respected man, doctor. He said, ‘sir, if you get this approved, this is bigger than health care,'” said Trump.
Hilton asked how that helps people, to which Trump claimed that people would be able to negotiate their own prices. It may be difficult for someone to check around for the cheapest option if they’re in an ambulance, however.
In a separate interview with CNN Sunday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) said that he worked with the White House on a healthcare plan and he hopes that someday Trump will release it.
See the video below:
