Trump warns election vote count could take ‘weeks’
US President Donald Trump warned Friday that the results of the November 3 presidential election could take weeks or months to determine.
Amid concerns that a wave of mail-in ballots could overwhelm the post office and local election bodies, Trump suggested the traditional election-night verdict could be delayed.
“You’ll never have an election count on November 3,” Trump said in a speech to the Council of National Policy, a conservative activist group.
“You’re not going to be able to know the end of this election, in my opinion, for weeks, months, maybe never,” he said.
The prospect of a slow count of an expected 50 million votes cast by mail — one consequence of the coronavirus pandemic — has raised concerns of political turmoil and mischief-making, and legal challenges that could further delay a result, for the presidential as well as congressional races.
Trump, who polls show is trailing challenger Joe Biden, alleged that Democrats were promoting universal mail-in voting to manipulate the results.
But he suggested a systemic problem as well.
“We’re not prepared for this, 51 million ballots. It will be a tremendous embarrassment for the country,” he said.
“This is a very serious problem for a democracy.”
On Wednesday, a top US official for election security said his biggest worry is of outside interference in a likely count of the votes the day after the November 3 election.
While meddling by Russia, China, Iran and others in the run-up to the poll is a concern, “I’m worried about Election Day on,” said Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.
He said external actors could use hacks like ransomware and other cyberattacks against the infrastructure for delivering, counting and transmitting the votes.
“We need to prepare as a nation that the election will not be decided on November 3,” he said.
“I’m worried about ransomware attacks. I’m worried about cyberattacks. I’m worried about the inability of people to vote because of cyber penetrations and ransomware.”
“So for me I worry about not up to the election, from the influence perspective, I’m worried about the interference perspective come November 3, 4 and all the way through November,” he said.
Internet stunned after ‘lunatic’ Trump boasts he’s saving America from ‘total anarchy and madness’
In a speech before the Council for National Policy on Friday, Donald Trump admitted that he "embarrassed himself" at the Republican National Convention in 2016 where he claimed “I alone” can fix America’s problems, saying it made him sound "egotistical."
That didn't stop him from also claiming, "I am the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos."
You can watch video of that here:
‘I thought I was a Republican’: Cuban-American voters tell MSNBC Trump has scared them into voting Biden
A group of Cuban-American voters, who have traditionally been a key constituency for the Republican Party in the key swing state of Florida, told MSNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump has scared them into supporting Democratic rival Joe Biden.
In interviews with MSNBC's Ellison Barber, the three Cuban Americans said that they believed Trump had done real damage to the GOP's brand among their friends and relatives.
"If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, good luck with the future attracting younger voters," said Peter Gonzalez, a Republican voter backing Biden.
"I initially thought I was a Republican because my parents were Republicans," said Janet Hernandez, who is also backing Biden. "But my first exposure to the Republican Party was in the 2016 election and I said, 'Oh my gosh, what is this?'"