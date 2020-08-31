Trump warns Fox News of press fatalities from the boringness of covering President Joe Biden: ‘They’re all going to die’

The leader of the free world predicted the entire White House press corps would die of boredom from covering a Joe Biden administration.

“It’s not only the Democrats, it’s the media, the fake news,” Trump complained during an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

“At some point, I will not be president. Hopefully, that will be in five years from now, but I will not be president. And they’re going to die, they’re all going to die. Can you imagine if they had to cover Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump said, despite the fact reporters have been covering Biden for decades without any known instances of one dying of boredom.

“It won’t be very much fun. But much more importantly, our country would go to hell, our stock markets will crash — as sure as you’re sitting there. We will have problems like you’ve never had,” Trump argued.