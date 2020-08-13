Trump was asked about his thousands of lies — and was shocked the press would ask such a question

President Donald Trump refused to respond on Thursday to a question about all of the lies he tells the American people.

“After three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all — all the lying you have done to the American people?” HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte asked.

“All the what?” Trump asked.

“All the lying, all the dishonesties,” Dáte replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And who is that?” Trump asked.

“You have done,” Dáte clarified.

“Uh,” Trump said, while looking around the room.

“Go ahead, please,” Trump said, pointing at a different reporter while refusing to answer the question.

Question: Do you regret at all the lying you’ve done to the American people? pic.twitter.com/FUh5jYHs0o — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 13, 2020