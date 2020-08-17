Trump whines about Democrats investigating his Postal Service shenanigans during the RNC Convention
President Donald Trump on Monday complained about Congress scheduling hearings into his administration’s sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service during the Republican National Committee Convention.
“Why is Congress scheduled to meet (on Post Office) next Monday, during the Republican Convention, rather than now, while the Dems are having their Convention?” Trump asked, of the hastily-scheduled hearings in response to shocking news reports of his efforts to prevent Americans who vote by mail from having their ballots counting.
“They are always playing games. GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS!!!” Trump demanded, with three exclamation points.
Left unsaid was the fact there would be no need for emergency hearings into the destruction of the Post Office were it not for Trump administration choices.
Still, feeling the backlash against his destruction of the Postal Service, Trump is now attempting to hop of the bandwagon and is calling for the post office to be saved from his own administration.
Watch Fox News cut away from Trump speech as he makes an outrageous claim about the 2020 campaign
President Donald Trump on Monday addressed supporters at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
As Trump argued he was competitive in New York in 2020, Fox News cut away from his speech.
Election forecasters do not believe Trump has any chance of winning New York in 2020. In the 2016 election, Trump lost the state by over 22% of the vote, with Hillary Clinton winning 59% of the vote while Trump only received 37%.
Trump, who has long been known as a New Yorker, moved his residence to Florida after being elected president.
LOL. Fox News cut away from Trump's speech as he delusionally talked about how he plans to win New York in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oen8auBHb8
‘Gaslighter in Chief’ Trump blasted for ‘reverse Stockholm Syndrome’ tweet urging Americans to ‘save the post office’
President Donald Trump's attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and by-mail voting are practically legendary, so its surprised many when he tweeted out a plea to "SAVE THE POST OFFICE!"
Trump's Postmaster General has been removing mailboxes from across at least five states, and the scheduled removal of a whopping 671 high-volume mail sorting machines has rankled many Americans. So has what appears to be the intentional slowing of mail deliveries, including life-saving prescription medications.
Monday afternoon Trump's call to "save" the USPS only earned him even more scorn.
Reverse Stockholm Syndrome: Hostage taker begins to sympathize with his victim.
Trump attempts to give his supporters a ‘pardon’ — but doesn’t know what he’s talking about
President Donald Trump on Monday had a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin as he seeks to take the spotlight away from the Democratic National Committee Convention being held virtually and in Milwaukee.
Trump said that his supporters were violating COVID-19 regulations but that it was okay.
"I hereby grant you a pardon," Trump told the group.
However, the president of the United States can only pardon individuals for violating federal law -- he does not have any power to pardon anyone for violating state law.
