Trump whines about Democrats investigating his Postal Service shenanigans during the RNC Convention

President Donald Trump on Monday complained about Congress scheduling hearings into his administration’s sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service during the Republican National Committee Convention.

“Why is Congress scheduled to meet (on Post Office) next Monday, during the Republican Convention, rather than now, while the Dems are having their Convention?” Trump asked, of the hastily-scheduled hearings in response to shocking news reports of his efforts to prevent Americans who vote by mail from having their ballots counting.

“They are always playing games. GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS!!!” Trump demanded, with three exclamation points.

Left unsaid was the fact there would be no need for emergency hearings into the destruction of the Post Office were it not for Trump administration choices.

Still, feeling the backlash against his destruction of the Postal Service, Trump is now attempting to hop of the bandwagon and is calling for the post office to be saved from his own administration.

