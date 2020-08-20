Trump whines that Mike Bloomberg used to say ‘great things’ about him — after getting trashed at the DNC

President Donald Trump lashed out at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg after the former Republican spoke at the Democratic National Committee Convention.

“Donald says we should vote for him because the economy was great before the pandemic? Huh?” Bloomberg asked.

“Let me tell you a little secret: Donald Trump’s economic plan was to give a huge tax cut to guys like me who didn’t need it and then lie about it to everyone else,” Bloomberg charged.

Trump quickly complained about the speech.

“After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance. They treated him like a dog – and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!” Trump complained.

Watch Michael Bloomberg’s full speech: