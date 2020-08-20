Trump whines that Mike Bloomberg used to say ‘great things’ about him — after getting trashed at the DNC
President Donald Trump lashed out at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg after the former Republican spoke at the Democratic National Committee Convention.
“Donald says we should vote for him because the economy was great before the pandemic? Huh?” Bloomberg asked.
“Let me tell you a little secret: Donald Trump’s economic plan was to give a huge tax cut to guys like me who didn’t need it and then lie about it to everyone else,” Bloomberg charged.
Trump quickly complained about the speech.
“After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance. They treated him like a dog – and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!” Trump complained.
After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance. They treated him like a dog – and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020
Watch Michael Bloomberg’s full speech:
2020 Election
Dan Rather declares comedian Sarah Cooper a ‘highlight’ of the DNC Convention
Comedian Sarah Cooper addressed the Democratic National Committee Convention on Thursday as Joe Biden prepared to formally accept the DNC nomination for president of the United States.
Cooper has received widespread acclaim for her impersonations of the commander-in-chief, where she lip-syncs to real things Trump has actually said.
Cooper broke from character to "put this in my own words."
"I've heard Trump say some pretty unhinged things," Cooper noted. "But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic."
"Here's the truth. Donald Trump doesn't want any of us to vote, because he can't win fair and square," she charged.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump threatens to send law enforcement to polling places during Fox News interview
President Donald Trump phoned into Fox News on Thursday as he attempted counterprogramming during the Democratic National Convention that other networks were covering.
Fox personality Sean Hannity asked if Trump would have poll watchers.
"We're going to have everything," Trump replied.
"We're going to sheriffs and we're going to have law enforcement and we're going to have hopefully U.S. Attorneys and we're going to have everybody, and attorney generals (sic)," Trump argued.
For decades, Republicans were banned from such actions after being caught intimidating voters.
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden’s most important speech ever given during his decades in public service
Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden makes the most important speech of his long political career on Thursday as he accepts the party's nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in an election taking place under the grim shadow of an unprecedented health and economic crisis.
"Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19 -- but he does bear full responsibility for the failed national response," Biden said ahead of his live television speech wrapping up the Democratic convention.
"We've got to hold him accountable this November," the 77-year-old former vice president and long-time senator from Delaware said in a tweet.