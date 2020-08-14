Trump will be featured on ‘every day’ of the GOP’s 2020 convention: WSJ
There will be no escaping from President Donald Trump at this year’s Republican National Convention.
The Wall Street Journal reports that convention planners are saying the president will “be actively incorporated throughout the four-day convention, including one day when the president will honor doctors, nurses and other workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Traditionally, presidents have only spoken on the final night of the convention, when they accept their party’s nomination for the White House.
This year, however, it seems that the GOP wants to have Trump in the spotlight every day for four straight days.
WSJ also reports that the RNC “will feature speeches from the president’s four oldest children and first lady Melania Trump,” which means there will be no shortage of members of the Trump family at this year’s festivities.
As if this weren’t enough, WSJ says that Trump’s campaign “is planning to feature former residents from Cuba or Venezuela… who will admonish the policies of the Democratic Party, which the president has compared with socialism.”
2020 Election
‘I haven’t been blunt’: Trump defends attacks on ‘nasty’ Kamala Harris, invokes racist slur against Elizabeth Warren
President Donald Trump refused to accept responsibility for calling sitting U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, a "Mad Woman," "nasty," "angry," "radical," and “condescending.”
Confronted with just a few of his attacks Friday afternoon in a press conference Trump pushed back against the reporter's charges.
"I haven't been blunt," Trump insisted, falsely, as CNN's fact checker noted:
2020 Election
Kamala Harris is already helping Biden’s campaign with key voting groups: key poll
Released on Friday morning, August 14, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 11% — which, for Biden, was an improvement over an NPR/PBS/Marist poll from June that found him ahead by 8%. The new poll, however, was conducted largely before Biden’s Tuesday, August 11 announcement that he had chosen Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. And an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll conducted after Biden’s announcement offers some insights on how U.S. voters are responding to his choice.
2020 Election
Trump ‘oozes a lack of confidence’ since Biden picked Harris as his running mate: columnist
According to John Bennett writing for the Independent, Donald Trump appears visibly deflated since former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.
With all indications being the Trump 2020 campaign was not prepared for the choice of the former California Attorney General to complete the Democratic national ticket, the columnist said the president's speech late Wednesday was flat and listless, indicating a president who is getting worn down by a Democratic campaign that appears to still be rising.