Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump will still have ’77 days to wreck America’ even if he goes down in flames: columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap)

President Donald Trump won’t stop being a danger to the United States even if he loses the 2020 presidential election decisively.

Writing in The Daily Beast, columnist Eleanor Clift argues that the president will still have “77 days to wreck America” in between the time where votes are counted and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is sworn in as America’s 46th president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a body of law governing the transition between administrations, but it is built on the assumption that the parties involved will cooperate,” she writes. “What Trump might do is no joke and could have serious ramifications on his successor’s ability to govern — which of course is the point.”

Clift goes on to interview former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, who offers some ways that Trump could use the transition period to cripple Biden’s presidency before it even begins.

Among other things, Podesta said that the Trump administration could intentionally keep the incoming Biden team in the dark about its policy maneuverings, which would set up a number of landmines for the Biden administration to step in the minute they enter the White House.

“You deny them eyes on what’s going on, you blind them from knowing what’s happening for those few months,” Podesta explained.

Read the full column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump will still have ’77 days to wreck America’ even if he goes down in flames: columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump won't stop being a danger to the United States even if he loses the 2020 presidential election decisively.

Writing in The Daily Beast, columnist Eleanor Clift argues that the president will still have "77 days to wreck America" in between the time where votes are counted and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is sworn in as America's 46th president.

"There is a body of law governing the transition between administrations, but it is built on the assumption that the parties involved will cooperate," she writes. "What Trump might do is no joke and could have serious ramifications on his successor’s ability to govern -- which of course is the point."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Susan Collins helped cripple the USPS: Now Maine farmers are getting dead baby chicks in the mail

Published

53 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Maine farmers have blamed recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service after receiving thousands of dead baby chicks due to shipping delays. The state's postal workers blamed the slowdown on a bill championed by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that "weakened the Postal Service" — and faces a tough re-election battle this fall.

This article first appeared in Salon.

At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the USPS have arrived dead in recent weeks, the Portland Press Herald reported."It's one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they've created at the post office and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail," Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, told the newspaper. "This is a system that's always worked before and it's worked very well until these changes started being made."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Joe Biden seizes the spotlight with a simple argument: Vote for me, I’m not a sociopath

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

The first three nights of the Democratic National Convention brimmed with content that was alternately frightening and depressing, which was entirely appropriate under the circumstances. The country is in crisis, with 1,000 Americans dying a day of COVID-19 and more than 10% unemployment. (Quite likely a lot more.) As I wrote after the first night, there was something validating about the grim and claustrophobic vibe of this affair, which reflected the very depression settling over America, which we're all feeling but is not often mentioned in political discourse.

Continue Reading
 
 