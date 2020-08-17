Quantcast
Trump's big donors from 2016 want nothing to do with him this year

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump is struggling to get his loyal donors from 2016 to invest in his 2020 campaign.

With just months until the election, BusinessInsider explained that the millionaires that helped bankroll Trump and continued to give in 2018 are nowhere to be found as the election nears.

“Just six of the top 38 donors to Trump-aligned super PACs over the last two cycles have donated to America First — the super PAC created to gather all the biggest donations to Trump’s 2020 campaign, The Times reported,” said BI.

The donors are apparently hedging their bets, fearful that Trump doesn’t have a chance in 2020 and they’re redirecting their money to trying to hold onto the U.S. Senate, which is growing increasingly likely to turn Democratic.

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson gave Trump $20 million in 2016 and $10 million in 2018. This year, they haven’t given him a dime. Adelson, who makes a huge amount of money from casinos in China, is disturbed about Trump’s anti-China rhetoric.

Former Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon is another huge Trump donor who now heads up his PAC America First. She said that the PAC and Trump’s non-profit group would raise $300 million for the campaign. They’ve only made it to $107 million.

Even she hasn’t been a good Trump donor. In 2016 she gave $7 million to the president, but she’s only given $4 million this year.

Read the report for more.

'Delusional' Trump mocked for his 'officially insane' rant about talking with God

During a speech in Minnesota this Monday, President Trump lamented the coronavirus economy, joking that God was "testing" him by taking away what he says were his tremendous economic gains, forcing him to "do it again."

"We created the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again," Trump said.

"You know that that is?" Trump said. "That's God testing me."

Some of Trump's critics on Twitter saw his comments as just another example of his being delusional.

Trump whines about Democrats investigating his Postal Service shenanigans during the RNC Convention

President Donald Trump on Monday complained about Congress scheduling hearings into his administration's sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service during the Republican National Committee Convention.

"Why is Congress scheduled to meet (on Post Office) next Monday, during the Republican Convention, rather than now, while the Dems are having their Convention?" Trump asked, of the hastily-scheduled hearings in response to shocking news reports of his efforts to prevent Americans who vote by mail from having their ballots counting.

"They are always playing games. GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS!!!" Trump demanded, with three exclamation points.

Revealing poll shows many Republicans scared of COVID-19 are flocking to Biden

President Donald Trump's reelection strategy continues to be a rally-the-base approach, and millions of diehard MAGA voters have not been swayed by the coronavirus pandemic. But journalist Philip Bump, in the Washington Post, notes that support for Trump is not universal among Republican voters — and that according to a new Post/ABC News poll, one in six registered Republicans who are worried about being infected with coronavirus plan to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

