Trump’s big White House speech was a ratings flop — and got fewer viewers than Joe Biden last week
President Donald Trump pulled out all the stops to deliver a big spectacle for the finale of the Republican National Convention — but it seems to have been a flop in the TV ratings.
Via Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill, Trump’s speech at the White House scored a rating of 14.1 across six different networks: NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN.
In contrast, Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s speech at last weeks Democratic National Convention scored a rating of 17.5 across those six networks.
Mulvihill also argues that the president’s ratings were not hurt by the fact that he droned on for 70 minutes, far longer than the length of Biden’s speech.
“The length of President Trump’s speech, the longest acceptance speech in history, did not appear to have any impact on viewership,” he writes. “Looking at overnight ratings by quarter hour, the ratings held basically steady throughout.”
Trump intensifies anti-Biden onslaught with New Hampshire rally
President Donald Trump was following up his all-out assault on Joe Biden at the Republican convention with a rally in New Hampshire on Friday, as the Democratic challenger plotted his own return to the live campaign trail after months under coronavirus lockdown.
Fresh from the hyperbolic claim during that "no one will be safe in Biden's America," Trump was to hammer that "law and order" theme again in the city of Manchester.
New Hampshire is a state he only narrowly lost in 2016 and now thinks he can add to the win column in what will likely be a tight contest in the electoral college on November 3.
Trump ‘regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America’: Former Bush speechwriter
A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush has written a startling essay that argues President Donald Trump sees himself as a "wartime leader" who is leading an attack on his own citizens.
In his latest piece in The Atlantic, David Frum argues that Trump's divisive speech at the White House on Thursday "proved once again that he regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America."
In particular, he was struck by the way Trump made the White House itself into a partisan symbol by telling the crowd of his political opponents, "The fact is, we’re here and they’re not."