Trump’s big White House speech was a ratings flop — and got fewer viewers than Joe Biden last week

President Donald Trump pulled out all the stops to deliver a big spectacle for the finale of the Republican National Convention — but it seems to have been a flop in the TV ratings.

Via Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill, Trump’s speech at the White House scored a rating of 14.1 across six different networks: NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN.

In contrast, Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s speech at last weeks Democratic National Convention scored a rating of 17.5 across those six networks.

Mulvihill also argues that the president’s ratings were not hurt by the fact that he droned on for 70 minutes, far longer than the length of Biden’s speech.

“The length of President Trump’s speech, the longest acceptance speech in history, did not appear to have any impact on viewership,” he writes. “Looking at overnight ratings by quarter hour, the ratings held basically steady throughout.”