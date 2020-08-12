Trump’s defense secretary plans to step down after 2020 election regardless of who wins: report

According to a report from Bloomberg, President Trump is privately mulling over whether to replace Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after the 2020 election.

A person close to the matter speaking to Bloomberg says that Esper plans to step down regardless of who wins in 2020.

“Trump has been frustrated that Esper, who became secretary in July 2019, hasn’t done more to publicly defend him on key issues, including reports that Russia paid Taliban fighters ‘bounties’ for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan,” Bloomberg reports. “Trump was also angered that Esper in June publicly opposed the idea of deploying active-duty military to contain nationwide protests over racism. He confronted his defense secretary June 3 at the White House after Esper held a news conference in which he said that using active-duty military forces to perform law enforcement within the U.S. is ‘a matter of last resort’ and that the National Guard was better-suited to the task, people familiar with the matter said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.