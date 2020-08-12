Quantcast
Trump’s defense secretary plans to step down after 2020 election regardless of who wins: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Bloomberg, President Trump is privately mulling over whether to replace Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after the 2020 election.

A person close to the matter speaking to Bloomberg says that Esper plans to step down regardless of who wins in 2020.

“Trump has been frustrated that Esper, who became secretary in July 2019, hasn’t done more to publicly defend him on key issues, including reports that Russia paid Taliban fighters ‘bounties’ for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan,” Bloomberg reports. “Trump was also angered that Esper in June publicly opposed the idea of deploying active-duty military to contain nationwide protests over racism. He confronted his defense secretary June 3 at the White House after Esper held a news conference in which he said that using active-duty military forces to perform law enforcement within the U.S. is ‘a matter of last resort’ and that the National Guard was better-suited to the task, people familiar with the matter said.”

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Presidential historian says the Republicans are ‘flailing’ trying to come up with ways to attack Kamala Harris: ‘They’re losing’

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss noted that things are going to get more complicated as the Republican Party tries to figure out how to run a campaign against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as she joins Vice President Joe Biden's ticket for president.

"We're already seeing how her bio just her makeup, who she is, and her resume is proving difficult for the Republicans to kind of pigeonhole and criticize, do they call her an ultra-liberal, with other people allegedly she was too aggressive of a prosecutor and too close to the police during her time in law enforcement and the like, it's that kind of problem," said MSNBC host Brian Williams.

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden and new running mate Kamala Harris kick off their White House campaign

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

White House hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday holds his highly-anticipated joint campaign debut with running mate Kamala Harris, who hopes to make history as the nation's first female and first black vice president.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wiob7zvhDM

The Democratic duo, unveiled Tuesday by Biden after a months-long search for his partner on the ticket, now launch the 83-day sprint to the election face-off against President Donald Trump.

The choice of Harris, a 55-year-old US senator from California and daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, was kept secret until the last moment, even though she was widely perceived as the wire-to-wire frontrunner.

2020 Election

Here’s why Kamala Harris frightens the Trump Team

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. The first thing we should say is that running mates almost never matter. They have very little effect on voter behavior, because voters usually just don’t care. Indeed, in the age of Donald Trump, they might care even less. Many people who are going to vote for Biden aren’t really voting for him. They are voting against the president, which means Biden is a secondary thought, which means his running mate is a tertiary thought, if Americans are thinking about vice presidents at all, which is unlikely, given how inconsequential they have been.

