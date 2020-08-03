Trump’s ‘delay the election’ tweet laid the groundwork for him and his followers to have an excuse if he loses

Writing in The New York Times this Monday, Gail Collins and Bret Stephens discuss their contention that President Trump is seeing the writing on the wall regarding the 2020 election, an analysis born from his recent tweet where he suggests delaying the election.

According to Stephens, Trump’s tweet is a sign that he knows “in his heart” that he’s going to lose in November.

“He’s laying the groundwork not for a coup but for an excuse, both for himself and for his followers,” Stephens says. “It creates a mythology to explain defeat, attack Joe Biden and keep the Trump family relevant in the Republican Party. The fact that he’d pull a stunt like this is another reason it’s so important that he lose in a landslide in November.”

Read their full discussion over at The New York Times.