Trump’s evangelical VP Pence gets the limelight
Donald Trump’s devoutly evangelical Christian vice president, Mike Pence, takes center stage at the Republican convention Wednesday with a speech likely aimed at voters worried about the president’s moral standing and leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pence will speak from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site in 1814 of a British bombardment against American revolutionaries that inspired the poem later turned into the US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
That backdrop will give Pence a cinematic opportunity to make the patriotic case for Trump getting a second term in elections November 3, when he faces Democrat Joe Biden.
A former congressman and governor of the midwestern state of Indiana, Pence has taken on the role of a calm counterweight to Trump’s constant drama, one who is impeccably conservative and manifestly religious.
Trump needs the well-organized evangelical Christian community to turn out to vote in what likely will be a tight election.
When Trump’s 2016 candidacy was almost derailed by the emergence of an old recording of him boasting about being able to grab women “by the pussy,” it was Pence who helped stem the damage.
Trump carries the baggage of a former playboy real estate tycoon — one who has faced multiple accusations of harassment and sexual assault.
But Pence has the look of a pious man, who reportedly refuses so much as to eat alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen.
And he is playing an important part in Trump’s reelection, crisscrossing the country, with an emphasis on swing states, to drum up support.
– Serious about coronavirus –
Pence has similarly served as the White House’s sober pointman on the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 180,000 Americans since Trump’s initial, erroneous prediction that it would disappear without trouble.
Where Trump has veered radically between dismissing the pandemic and grimly embracing a self-declared role as a “wartime president,” Pence has shouldered the unglamorous role of White House coronavirus task force coordinator.
Polls show that almost two-thirds of Americans are unhappy with Trump’s performance during the pandemic.
Pence’s opponent in the race, Democratic vice presidential pick Kamala Harris, will be attacking Trump on his coronavirus record at a speech on Thursday in Washington, DC, the same day that Trump is due to give his main acceptance speech of the Republican convention at the White House.
According to the Biden campaign, Harris will zoom in “on President Trump’s failures to contain Covid-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout.”
Pence is likely to use Wednesday’s speech to reassure voters that Trump has done everything possible to get the contagion under control and to care for an economy severely damaged by anti-virus shutdowns and social distancing.
The speech in Baltimore will follow two days of appearances by Trump boosters at the Republican convention, including First Lady Melania Trump, who on Tuesday defended the president as “an authentic person who loves this country.”
Trump has dipped repeatedly into his reality TV background to keep convention viewers on their toes — and himself in the camera frame.
On Tuesday, he made appearances in the White House, handing out a pardon to a convicted bank robber turned reform advocate, and attending a surprise naturalization ceremony for five new citizens.
There was no word from the White House on how Trump will get on stage Wednesday, but Thursday he will have it all to himself, live from the White House.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
2020 Election
1000 supporters to attend Trump’s renomination acceptance speech at the White House amid possible legal violations
President Donald Trump for weeks hinted he would deliver his renomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House, but after the first two nights of the Republican National Convention Trump has far exceeded that claim. Already much of the RNC has been held at the White House, including a citizenship naturalization ceremony, an official presidential pardon, and First Lady Melania Trump's speech.
Now The Washington Post reveals President Trump has invited and expects 1000 supporters to attend his renomination acceptance speech Thursday. It's unknown if that many people have ever attended a White House event before. Also unknown is how the White House will handle coronavirus safety protocols. Experts have said the politicization of the White House could be illegal.
2020 Election
Despite DNC focus on winning ‘Biden Republicans,’ new poll suggests beating Trump ‘all about Democratic turnout’
Progressives are raising alarm over new poll results from CBS News out Tuesday, which suggest the Democratic Party's courting of moderate so-called "Biden Republicans" while sidelining popular progressive proposals and voices has not so far resulted in a groundswell of support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from disaffected GOP voters.
In a poll taken between August 20 and 22, after the Democratic National Convention wrapped up last week, CBS found that just 5% of self-identified Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden in the November election; 93% said they were planning to vote for President Donald Trump.