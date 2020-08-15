‘Trump’s goon squad’ scorched by ex-Reagan official for racist attacks on Kamala Harris
On Saturday, writing for the conservative anti-Trump site The Bulwark, former Reagan Office of Public Liason director and Bush Labor Department nominee Linda Chavez slammed the new push to try to discredit the American citizenship of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
“A group of what passes for legal scholars in Trump World want you to believe that she still does not meet the constitutional qualification of ‘natural born citizen’ that would allow her to be sworn-in as vice president,” wrote Chavez. “The Claremont Institute’s John Eastman raised the issue in an op-ed for Newsweek Wednesday, suggesting that because Harris’s parents were foreign graduate students when she was born, her claim to be a natural born citizen is questionable.”
“Despite the faux scholarly arguments that Eastman and others offer, the issue is long settled,” wrote Chavez. “Suffice it to say, nothing in the legislative history of the Fourteenth Amendment supports the notion that Congress intended to exclude the children of non-naturalized immigrants from birthright citizenship when the amendment was adopted in 1868 — despite significant nativist sentiment during that period … But even if Eastman et al. were able to launch a new challenge to birthright citizenship in the courts, the idea that the Supreme Court would revoke citizenship from the literally tens of millions of living Americans whose parents were not U.S. citizens at the time of their birth is pure fantasy.”
This new birther conspiracy theory, wrote Chavez, “is little more than a thinly veiled effort to redefine who counts as a real American” because “Trump’s goon squad” finds “the idea of a multi-racial, multi-ethnic America threatening.”
However, Chavez wrote, it’s too late for nativists to put the genie back in the bottle — because despite Trump’s racist dog-whistles appearing to “suburban housewives” who don’t want an “invasion” of “low income housing” in their neighborhoods, suburbs are rapidly diversifying and some, in places like D.C., San Francisco, Houston, and Las Vegas, are majority minority.
“The future that Trumpists worry about is already here,” concluded Chavez. “Kamala Harris is the face of America in 2020, the tawny-skinned child of immigrants. She is as American as apple pie and hot dogs, as pizza and ramen noodles, as empanadas and samosas—and there is little Donald Trump or his apologists can do about it.”
Trump’s hamfisted attempt to sabotage the Postal Service may be the worst self-inflicted wound of his flailing campaign
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Trump's malignant narcissism makes it difficult for him to understand that things impact other people. It's a trait that makes him uniquely unqualified to govern, and is presently leading him down a potentially disastrous path with his clumsy scheme to undermine the Postal Service in order to make it unable to handle a surge in absentee ballots. We can't know what's going on in Trump's head, but it seems likely that he simply does not understand that he can't sabotage the Postal Service's ability to deliver ballots in a timely manner--and stick it to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in retaliation for The Washington Post's reporting--without also screwing over active service-members, rural communities, people waiting for their Social Security checks and medications, etc.
Steve Schmidt rains hell on ‘political arsonist’ Trump for trying to steal the election
On Saturday, in a Twitter thread, longtime Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt tore into President Donald Trump for his administration's increasingly aggressive efforts to undermine the Postal Service — and with it, the democratic process.
America is in crisis and our Republic is in danger. Trump is attacking and undermining the American election process. Elections and the Rule of Law are the cornerstones of democracy. Make no mistake, Trump is losing and he has decided to assault the American tradition of free and
