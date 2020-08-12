Trump’s GOP convention might end up being a series of ‘white power hours’: political strategist

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Democratic strategist David Plouffe said that Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his running mate was an example of the “electorate being much more stable” than political pundits, and added that Trump’s instinct to attack Harris once the announcement was made was a clear sign that he knows he’s “hemorrhaging in the suburbs.”

“[Trump’s] only answer seems to be to wave the racist, misogynist flag, which is one of the reasons he’s having such difficulty in the suburbs” Plouffe said. “So if he doesn’t fix that, he can turn out all the MAGA base he wants — he’s got to do better in the suburbs, he’s gotta cut down Biden’s lead.”

“And these tweets, these messages, are, I think, the last way to do that,” Plouffe continued. “And that seems to me what I’ll be watching at their convention in two weeks. I mean, it might just be a series of white power hours, but do they have a message to eat into Biden’s really unprecedented lead in the suburbs at this stage of the campaign.”

Watch the video below: