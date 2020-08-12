Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s GOP convention might end up being a series of ‘white power hours’: political strategist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Democratic strategist David Plouffe said that Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his running mate was an example of the “electorate being much more stable” than political pundits, and added that Trump’s instinct to attack Harris once the announcement was made was a clear sign that he knows he’s “hemorrhaging in the suburbs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Trump’s] only answer seems to be to wave the racist, misogynist flag, which is one of the reasons he’s having such difficulty in the suburbs” Plouffe said. “So if he doesn’t fix that, he can turn out all the MAGA base he wants — he’s got to do better in the suburbs, he’s gotta cut down Biden’s lead.”

“And these tweets, these messages, are, I think, the last way to do that,” Plouffe continued. “And that seems to me what I’ll be watching at their convention in two weeks. I mean, it might just be a series of white power hours, but do they have a message to eat into Biden’s really unprecedented lead in the suburbs at this stage of the campaign.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Here’s why Kamala Harris frightens the Trump Team

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. The first thing we should say is that running mates almost never matter. They have very little effect on voter behavior, because voters usually just don’t care. Indeed, in the age of Donald Trump, they might care even less. Many people who are going to vote for Biden aren’t really voting for him. They are voting against the president, which means Biden is a secondary thought, which means his running mate is a tertiary thought, if Americans are thinking about vice presidents at all, which is unlikely, given how inconsequential they have been.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump projected his flaws on Hillary Clinton and it worked — but 2020 is different

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Mere hours after former Vice President Joe Biden made history by picking Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate — making her the first Black and Asian woman on a presidential ticket — Donald Trump coughed up his response. A little after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Trump posted a tweet claiming that "Joe Biden has a racism problem."

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s daughter announces her support for Biden/Harris

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

The daughter of former NYC Mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid.

Caroline Rose Giuliani, 31, tweeted a photo of herself with Harris on Tuesday with the caption “an excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [heart] of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump.” She also shared a donation link in a subsequent tweet, calling on people to “help start turning this sh*t around!! It’s a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point."

https://twitter.com/CarolineRoseGiu/status/1293380671902105601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1293380671902105601%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailycaller.com%2F2020%2F08%2F12%2Fcaroline-giuliani-rudys-daughter-endorses-joe-biden-kamala-harris-election-2020%2F

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image