Trump’s GOP convention might end up being a series of ‘white power hours’: political strategist

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Democratic strategist David Plouffe said that Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his running mate was an example of the “electorate being much more stable” than political pundits, and added that Trump’s instinct to attack Harris once the announcement was made was a clear sign that he knows he’s “hemorrhaging in the suburbs.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“[Trump’s] only answer seems to be to wave the racist, misogynist flag, which is one of the reasons he’s having such difficulty in the suburbs” Plouffe said. “So if he doesn’t fix that, he can turn out all the MAGA base he wants — he’s got to do better in the suburbs, he’s gotta cut down Biden’s lead.”
“And these tweets, these messages, are, I think, the last way to do that,” Plouffe continued. “And that seems to me what I’ll be watching at their convention in two weeks. I mean, it might just be a series of white power hours, but do they have a message to eat into Biden’s really unprecedented lead in the suburbs at this stage of the campaign.”
Watch the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. The first thing we should say is that running mates almost never matter. They have very little effect on voter behavior, because voters usually just don’t care. Indeed, in the age of Donald Trump, they might care even less. Many people who are going to vote for Biden aren’t really voting for him. They are voting against the president, which means Biden is a secondary thought, which means his running mate is a tertiary thought, if Americans are thinking about vice presidents at all, which is unlikely, given how inconsequential they have been.
Mere hours after former Vice President Joe Biden made history by picking Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate — making her the first Black and Asian woman on a presidential ticket — Donald Trump coughed up his response. A little after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Trump posted a tweet claiming that "Joe Biden has a racism problem."
The daughter of former NYC Mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid.
Caroline Rose Giuliani, 31, tweeted a photo of herself with Harris on Tuesday with the caption “an excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [heart] of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump.” She also shared a donation link in a subsequent tweet, calling on people to “help start turning this sh*t around!! It’s a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point."