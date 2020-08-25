Trump’s GOP is in trouble — and ‘it’s not clear what they can do’ to fix it: NYT polling analyst
New York Times polling analyst Nate Cohn took stock of the first night of the Republican National Convention and came away confused about whether the GOP accomplished its goals — or even if accomplishing its goals was possible.
Writing on Twitter, Cohn said that the RNC has “a lot of work to do” to rebuild support ahead of the November election, but he warned that “it’s also not always clear what they can do” to accomplish that.
“I’m reminded of the scene in ‘Apollo 13,’ when the flight director asks after the explosion: ‘Let’s look at this from the standpoint of status. What do we got on the spacecraft that’s good?'” he writes. “At least on the numbers, they don’t have many good answers to that question.”
Cohn argues that, in order to pull off a successful convention, Trump’s GOP would need to have good opposition material to use against Democrats, a “clear vision of your preferred most important issue,” and presidential approval ratings in the 47 percent range.
“Heading into this convention, I don’t think the Trump campaign had laid the groundwork for this style of reelection campaign,” he writes. “They haven’t resolved on a clear attack on Biden. They haven’t chosen a clear contrast on the most important issue. Their approval isn’t at 47.”
Cohn then speculates that “the reason they haven’t done these things may be because they can’t or don’t know how.”
2020 Election
Trump conspiracy theorists are giving America a scary look at what a ‘Biden resistance’ would look like in 2021
It took up 30 seconds Saturday night on the nightly news in Scranton, Pennsylvania — footage of maybe 20-30 white women (the kind our president likes to call “suburban housewives”) and their kids marching through a park in the Wayne County, Pennsylvania, seat of Honesdale, carrying signs such as “Keep Our Children Safe from Pedos!” The WNEP-TV anchorwoman — speaking to a region of northeast Pennsylvania that was so critical for President Donal Trump’s 2016 victory — reported in her tone of TV authority on their march “to bring awareness around human trafficking.”There were more than 200 of the... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump’s GOP is in trouble — and ‘it’s not clear what they can do’ to fix it: NYT polling analyst
New York Times polling analyst Nate Cohn took stock of the first night of the Republican National Convention and came away confused about whether the GOP accomplished its goals -- or even if accomplishing its goals was possible.
Writing on Twitter, Cohn said that the RNC has "a lot of work to do" to rebuild support ahead of the November election, but he warned that "it's also not always clear what they can do" to accomplish that.
"I'm reminded of the scene in 'Apollo 13,' when the flight director asks after the explosion: 'Let's look at this from the standpoint of status. What do we got on the spacecraft that's good?'" he writes. "At least on the numbers, they don't have many good answers to that question."
2020 Election
US media fact-checks Republican National Convention in real time
The opening of the Republican National Convention on Monday quickly generated controversy over how the four-day event is being covered by the news media, with advocates of US President Donald Trump angered over attempts to fact-check claims in real time.
Day One of the Republican National Convention featured a complaint about his coverage by President Donald Trump, some aggressive fact-checking by television reporters and an odd social media backlash against Fox News Channel, the favourite network of many of the president's fans.