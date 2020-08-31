Trump’s healthcare too ‘shocking, sensational, inflammatory or excessively violent’ for Facebook ads: report
Facebook as refused to run a political ad criticizing President Donald Trump’s record on health care, according to a Democratic super-PAC.
The add shows the growing COVID-19 cases in the United States with a video of Trump saying, “we want to terminate health care.”
A clip of Joe Biden saying, “c’mon man” is then interjected.
“Totally kill,” Trump says as more of his comments play against Biden’s rejoinder. “We almost have Obamacare gone.”
The ad urges a vote for Biden.
But Josh Schwerin, the communications director for Priorities USA, said Facebook won’t run the ad.
Schwerin posted a screengrab saying the ad “can’t run” because “ads must not contain shocking, sensational, inflammatory, or excessively violent content.”
— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) August 31, 2020
Here is the ad:
.@Facebook strikes again. They are refusing to let @prioritiesUSA run this ad because, according to them, it violates their sensational content policy. “Ads must not contain shocking, sensational, inflammatory, or excessively violent content.”
Facebook is irreversibly broken. pic.twitter.com/qDFe3tcGPH
— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) August 31, 2020
