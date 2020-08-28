Quantcast
Trump’s longtime friend and megadonor goes missing in action as the president struggles in the polls: report

Billionaire Ronald Lauder has been a close friend of Donald Trump’s for almost 50 years, but according to a report from CNBC, he’s nowhere to be found despite the fact that he’s donated to Trump in the past. Even as Trump’s poll rankings drop, Lauder hasn’t stepped forward to help.

Lauder gave $200,000 to the Trump Victory joint fundraising committee in the summer 2019, but hasn’t given any money to any of Trump’s reelection efforts since then.

“Fundraisers and friends of the president’s have yet to hear from Lauder on whether he plans to give larger contributions to Trump’s reelection, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as these conversations were deemed private,” CNBC reports. “Eric Soufer, a spokesman for Lauder, told CNBC that the businessman is currently focused on assisting schools in Europe that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Read the full report over at CNBC.


This is why Team Trump’s incessant whining about ‘cancel culture’ should scare you

If there was one major takeaway from this week's Republican National Convention, it's that conservatives live in mortal terror of "cancel culture," their shiny new term for what they used to call "political correctness." Even though Donald Trump controls the White House, conservatives control the courts and Republicans control the Senate, speaker after speaker insisted that the real power in this country belongs to a shadowy liberal elite with all-encompassing powers of censorship.

This article was originally published at Salon

Conservative Peggy Noonan calls out the low-lights of Donald Trump’s ‘insane-a-thon’ RNC convention

According to longtime conservative columnist Peggy Noonan, the Republican National Convention was a mixed bag; at one moment sincerely reaching out to voters when "normal" people spoke only to go off the rails moments later and turn into an "insane-a-thon."

Writing a post-mortem on the RNC for the Wall Street Journal that concluded on Thursday night when Donald Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination and then gave a highly repetitive speech that went on for over an hour, Noonan explored what they RNC could have done without.

