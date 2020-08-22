Trump’s mental health questioned after he repeated debunked smear on Democrats

All four nights of the Democratic National Committee Convention featured the Pledge of Alliance. And all four nights the words “under God” were included.

But President Donald Trump on Saturday falsely claimed the phrase was omitted.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!” Trump tweeted early Saturday morning.

“That’s a misleading accusation. The central programming of the convention featured the entire pledge, complete with ‘under God,'” the Associated Press reported.

Trump’s claim was also debunked with video evidence.

And the president’s mental acuity was questioned after Trump posted his false claim.

You obviously have dementia. They said God in the Pledge of Allegiance every single night. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 22, 2020

Nonetheless, after a day of golf, Trump repeated his false claim more than 14 hours later.

Now they’re trying to deny this, but they can’t! https://t.co/vNW3I3pPNK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump:

The insane president is back on the lie he said this morning, even though video evidence clearly shows the opposite of what he says. What a shockingly familiar pattern — lie and lie again until his "base" believes the lie. https://t.co/qq5YTM4gCB — Ed Kamen (@EdKamen) August 23, 2020

It’s no secret that Trump lied in his tweet about the Pledge of Allegiance. We know this. But let’s put this in context: The man who is now getting all high and mighty about religion is the same man who used the Bible AND the church as a prop just two months ago. That’s rich. — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) August 23, 2020

He's posting a clip from a smaller caucus event that a handful of people attended, after lying about what Democrats did during the televised convention. He's lying because many white evangelicals are ignorant enough to buy it. The ones who know better won't call him out on it. https://t.co/sRVisbkqN2 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 23, 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's distortion on Dems and the pledge https://t.co/49SMwoGVjE — Jim Avila (@JimAvilaABC) August 22, 2020

Trump, the president of evangelicals and golf, but not the 170,000 dead Americans who he never talks about. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) August 23, 2020

The Eighth Commandment says "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor" Here Trump is once again brazenly & shamelessly lying. The Democrats DID NOT TAKE THE WORD GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance. The Con-Man-Der in Chief should apologizehttps://t.co/HScjq0vxRw https://t.co/3ukmd20unU — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) August 22, 2020

You'd be 100% correct if you weren't 100% wrong. — V for Vendetta (against Trump) (@trekker34) August 23, 2020

Here's what the Bible says about people who fixate on meaningless symbolic "gestures" of godliness: "Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive…ungrateful, unholy, without love.."

1/2 https://t.co/0tI1n1wR6r pic.twitter.com/Ie9RB4iWSD — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 23, 2020

This is so lame coming from Trump, who clearly has zero interest in living by the word of GOD. Each night of the Democratic convention the pledge of allegiance was stated and it included the word GOD! Trump is really desperate to be focusing on this issue. — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 23, 2020

Thou shalt not bear false witness Donny. No wonder why even your own family despises you. pic.twitter.com/aRuWi8rrrk — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 23, 2020

JFC. There is no God so this entire thing is just insane and for people who believe in outlandish fairy tales. https://t.co/aPGoy0sgxV — Jonathan Dean Richie (@jonathandrichie) August 23, 2020

Dude. We all watched it, and there is tape. You are FLAT OUT LYING. But what's new? — T-Minus 72 #RidenwithBiden🕶 (@craydaysinusa) August 23, 2020