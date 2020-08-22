Quantcast
Trump’s mental health questioned after he repeated debunked smear on Democrats

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Trump pointing at his head (screengrabs)

All four nights of the Democratic National Committee Convention featured the Pledge of Alliance. And all four nights the words “under God” were included.

But President Donald Trump on Saturday falsely claimed the phrase was omitted.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!” Trump tweeted early Saturday morning.

“That’s a misleading accusation. The central programming of the convention featured the entire pledge, complete with ‘under God,'” the Associated Press reported.

Trump’s claim was also debunked with video evidence.

And the president’s mental acuity was questioned after Trump posted his false claim.

Nonetheless, after a day of golf, Trump repeated his false claim more than 14 hours later.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
