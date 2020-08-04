Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s coronavirus messaging is as inept as ever even after his ‘shift in tone’: op-ed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Examiner this Tuesday, Kaylee McGhee says that despite some segments of the media claiming that Trump has shifted his “tone” in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, his messaging on the subject is still as inadequate and inept as ever.

That ineptness is having an effect on support for Trump amongst his base, as evidenced by the tanking of his approval numbers — a development that has caused Trump to change his approach. But as McGhee points out, it’s too little, too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we saw in Trump’s recent Axios interview, he’s “still struggling to provide a clear, sober, and competent message that addresses people’s concerns while restoring their trust in the government’s ability to fight this virus,” McGhee writes. “This shortcoming will not go unnoticed by the American public, and come November, they might decide to do something about it.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Examiner.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s coronavirus messaging is as inept as ever even after his ‘shift in tone’: op-ed

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Examiner this Tuesday, Kaylee McGhee says that despite some segments of the media claiming that Trump has shifted his "tone" in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, his messaging on the subject is still as inadequate and inept as ever.

That ineptness is having an effect on support for Trump amongst his base, as evidenced by the tanking of his approval numbers -- a development that has caused Trump to change his approach. But as McGhee points out, it's too little, too late.

As we saw in Trump's recent Axios interview, he’s "still struggling to provide a clear, sober, and competent message that addresses people’s concerns while restoring their trust in the government’s ability to fight this virus," McGhee writes. "This shortcoming will not go unnoticed by the American public, and come November, they might decide to do something about it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Who cares!?’ Axios reporter erupts on CNN over Trump’s strange obsession with crowd sizes

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Jonathan Swan of Axios said Tuesday that he had tried to ask Donald Trump about the public health implications of his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- but the president misperceived the question as an attack on his crowd sizes.

During his interview, which aired in full on Monday night, Swan questioned Trump about his decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We had 19,000-seat stadium. First of all we had 12,000 people, not 6,000, which you reported and other people reported,” Trump said. “You couldn't even get in -- it was like an armed camp.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Idiot’ Trump mocked after struggling to pronounce Yosemite: ‘And he questions Biden’s cognitive abilities?’

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Trump was on the receiving end of internet mockery after it became apparent that he doesn't know how to pronounce the word "Yosemite."

During a speech on Tuesday at the White House following the signing of the "Great American Outdoors Act," Trump twice pronounced Yosemite as "yo-Semite."

https://twitter.com/dcexaminer/status/1290664848620236800

Naturally, Trump's critics on Twitter were a little taken aback that a president of the United States doesn't know how to pronounce a word that most people take for granted.

https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/status/1290691125011820544

Continue Reading
 
 