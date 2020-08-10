Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s assault on Postal Service attacks much more than voting

Published

29 mins ago

on

When, in 1914, the designers of the New York General Post Office inscribed in stone the words that became the United States Postal Service’s motto — “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” — they clearly didn’t envision the presidency of Donald Trump. For months, President Trump has been relentlessly attempting to delegitimize and discourage vote-by-mail — a critical tool for election participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that requires social distancing. Trump has been spreading unsupported con…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Heads chopped off Florida candidate and his Black wife’s campaign sign: ‘This is what the Klan used to do’

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

The head of a a Florida candidate for Broward state attorney was removed from his campaign sign along with the head of his wife.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the heads were chopped off a life-sized campaign sign featuring Joe Kimok, who is white, and his wife, Jordanne, who is black. The cardboard heads were placed nearby on makeshift pikes.

The incident occurred at a West Regional Library early voting site over the weekend.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How this famous 1971 experiment gave a warning about America’s backslide into authoritarianism

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

If your boss dressed you up in military gear and told you to spray tear gas on a group of nonviolent protesting mothers, would you obey their orders? Most of us humans like to believe that we are moral creatures, driven by empathy, and that we wouldn't do something cruel even if ordered to. Yet psychological studies have shown that the opposite is true, and that humans often obey unquestionably. Perhaps the most infamous study of this was the Stanford prison experiment, conducted nearly fifty years ago by Stanford University psychology professor Dr. Philip Zimbardo, which revealed how many human beings will be corrupted by power and bow to authoritarian leaders if socially permitted to do so.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Democrats fear Trump will destroy White House records if he loses — but they have a plan to fight back: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

On Monday, Business Insider reported that House Democrats fear President Donald Trump and his administration officials will destroy White House records if he loses re-election, to obstruct the incoming Biden administration and hinder future investigations of wrongdoing — and they are already debating plans to stop it.

"Top Democratic watchdogs in Congress are worried that President Donald Trump, his staff, and cabinet officials could withhold critical documents, delete emails, and refuse to cooperate with an incoming transition team if Joe Biden wins the White House in November," reported Robin Bravender. "That's all illegal, but senior Democrats have watched as the president and his team have repeatedly rejected their attempts at congressional oversight, and are warning that an outgoing Trump administration might defy the laws that require the preservation of government documents."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image