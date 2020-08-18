Trump’s pardon of Susan B. Anthony met with laughter on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

Susan B. Anthony was arrested in 1872 when she voted – a move that violated the men-only law in place at the time. Now, President Donald Trump says he is going to clear her name because “she was never pardoned.”

The most controversial and morally corrupt president in American history is pardoning a woman he might otherwise have referred to as “nasty,” but it’s because “she got a pardon for a lot of other women and she didn’t put her name on the list.”

Trump signed the proclamation on the morning of August 18, 2020 with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, by his side.

“It was a monumental victory for equality for justice, and a monumental victory for America,” he said.

Further trying to secure some part of the 2020 vote, Trump announced last week a bill that would create a monument in Washington to honor suffragists like Anthony – and pay tribute to the 19th amendment.

Trump paraded his pardon before embarking on a Tuesday tour of Yuma, Arizona and Cedar Rapids, Iowa to combat this week’s inspiring Democratic National Convention.

And now for some real talk.

They're missing Hillary Clinton right in the center of the picture, but otherwise…yes. Posted by Sarah Toce on Friday, August 18, 2017

100 years ago today the #19thAmendment was ratified, finally giving women their right to vote. This #November3rd, women will lead the way in removing #Trump from office. Then in January, we'll have the first woman VP of the U.S. Progress has been slow, but it continues#77Days https://t.co/EgIa9RAU65 — Iche_me! (@iche_me) August 18, 2020

When you accept a pardon you have to admit guilt. I'm doubtful Susan B. Anthony would have accepted the pardon on those terms. Again, #Trump doesn't care about a woman's consent. pic.twitter.com/TBdL8xWxRv — Cape Cod Joanna (@GypsyHeartPoet) August 18, 2020

Trump's announcement that he's pardoning Susan B. Anthony is met with laughter pic.twitter.com/ycIFtFtQOQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020

