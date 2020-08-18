Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s pardon of Susan B. Anthony met with laughter on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

Published

31 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump leaves the White House briefing room (screengrab)

Susan B. Anthony was arrested in 1872 when she voted – a move that violated the men-only law in place at the time.  Now, President Donald Trump says he is going to clear her name because “she was never pardoned.”

The most controversial and morally corrupt president in American history is pardoning a woman he might otherwise have referred to as “nasty,” but it’s because “she got a pardon for a lot of other women and she didn’t put her name on the list.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump signed the proclamation on the morning of August 18, 2020 with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, by his side.

“It was a monumental victory for equality for justice, and a monumental victory for America,” he said.

Further trying to secure some part of the 2020 vote, Trump announced last week a bill that would create a monument in Washington to honor suffragists like Anthony – and pay tribute to the 19th amendment.

Trump paraded his pardon before embarking on a Tuesday tour of Yuma, Arizona and Cedar Rapids, Iowa to combat this week’s inspiring Democratic National Convention.

And now for some real talk.

ADVERTISEMENT

They're missing Hillary Clinton right in the center of the picture, but otherwise…yes.

Posted by Sarah Toce on Friday, August 18, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Louisiana Republican wants to force people to submit a positive COVID test to vote by mail

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

According to the Daily Advertiser, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is proposing a rollback of voter eligibility to cast an absentee ballot ahead of the November election.

"Ardoin's new plan will only allow a COVID-19 exemption for someone who tests positive for the infection during and after early voting but before election day. That will fall under the existing 'hospitalization' excuse for an absentee ballot," reported Greg Hilburn. "In the previous plan voters were able to get a COVID-19 absentee ballot if they were in self quarantine, had symptoms, were under an isolation order, were under higher risk with underlying conditions or were caretakers for others."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘She gets fawning reviews’: Trump whines Michelle Obama was in ‘over her head’ after blockbuster DNC speech

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to former First Lady Michelle Obama's Democratic National Convention speech with scorn.

"She was [in] over her head," Trump said during a pardoning ceremony for Susan B. Anthony. "And frankly, she should have made the speech live which she didn't do. She taped it and it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong [COVID-19] deaths."

The president complained that the former first lady "gets these fawning reviews."

"If you gave a real review, it wouldn't be so fawning," he continued. "I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive. We have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for my campaign."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s pardon of Susan B. Anthony met with laughter on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Susan B. Anthony was arrested in 1872 when she voted - a move that violated the men-only law in place at the time.  Now, President Donald Trump says he is going to clear her name because "she was never pardoned."

The most controversial and morally corrupt president in American history is pardoning a woman he might otherwise have referred to as "nasty," but it's because "she got a pardon for a lot of other women and she didn't put her name on the list."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image