Trump’s path to winning Pennsylvania runs through small Rust Belt towns — like one near Biden’s hometown
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Mayor Justin Taylor sat in his office in the century-old brick City Hall building overlooking downtown Carbondale, a framed photo of him with former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell on the wall. Taylor became mayor in this small city of 8,000 when he was 25, just a few years out of the University of Scranton.Now, 18 years later, Taylor is a husband, a dad, and an owner of multiple businesses (small-town mayors don’t make much). He has also, like so many of his constituents, jettisoned whatever ties he once felt to the Democratic Party — even if he hasn’t formally changed his regi…
Trump adviser Navarro hammered on NBC for president fleeing to his country club as COVID relief talks stalled
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro was put on the spot on Sunday morning when "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked him why the president headed to one of his country clubs for a three-day weekend while the Congress is still fighting over a much-needed COVID-19 stimulus package.
With Navarro complaining about the D.C. "swamp" and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying: "It doesn’t help when Speaker Pelosi goes out after every day, with her scarves flying and just beats the heck out of us for being cruel people,” host Todd immediately pushed back
“Where is the president?" the NBC shot back. " Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn’t he negotiating? Look, I understand you guys don’t like each other, that Nancy Pelosi and the president [but] where is he? Why isn’t he involved?”
To understand the backlash against the women in the running for vice president, watch more TV
President Allison Taylor of ‘24’ ends up being exposed as Machiavellian.20th Century FoxKarrin Vasby Anderson, Colorado State UniversityJoe Biden’s promise to name a woman running mate has prompted familiar debates about gender and power.Are these potential vice presidents supposed to be presidential lackeys or understudies to the leader of the free world? Should they actively seek the position, or be reluctant nominees bound by duty?After Senator Kamala Harris’s name emerged as a short-list favorite, CNBC reported that some Biden allies and donors “initiated a campaign against Harris,” arguin... (more…)
‘Babbling and incoherent’: Internet stunned by Kudlow’s trainwreck appearance on CNN
While no one accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of being drunk on the air this morning (well a few did), he definitely seemed unprepared to speak with "State of the Union" fill-in host Dana Bash, seemingly to unable to get his talking points and numbers straight when asked about Donald Trump's plan to supplement unemployment payments.