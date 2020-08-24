Trump’s pick for Postal Service Chair once headed voter suppression efforts for Republicans: report

According to HuffPost, President Trump’s pick for a key Postal Service position was behind some of the Republican Party’s most “brazen voter suppression schemes.”
Before Robert M. Duncan was the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, he was general counsel and then chair of the Republican National Committee from 2002 to 2009 — a time when the committee and its state counterparts oversaw an “unprecedented escalation” of voter suppression in swing states, HuffPost reports.
“From 2004 to 2006, when Duncan was the committee’s general counsel, party officials challenged the eligibility of at least 77,000 voters, a 2007 report by the nonpartisan group Project Vote found,” writes HuffPost’s Molly Redden.
The board of governors that Duncan currently chair was responsible for the selection of Louis DeJoy, a Republican megadonor, to be postmaster general. Voting rights advocates say DeJoy has overseen a massive effort to undermine mail-in voting.
Read the full report over at HuffPost.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.