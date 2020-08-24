Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s pick for Postal Service Chair once headed voter suppression efforts for Republicans: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump in Oshkosh, WI (Image via Fox News).

According to HuffPost, President Trump’s pick for a key Postal Service position was behind some of the Republican Party’s most “brazen voter suppression schemes.”

Before Robert M. Duncan was the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, he was general counsel and then chair of the Republican National Committee from 2002 to 2009 — a time when the committee and its state counterparts oversaw an “unprecedented escalation” of voter suppression in swing states, HuffPost reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From 2004 to 2006, when Duncan was the committee’s general counsel, party officials challenged the eligibility of at least 77,000 voters, a 2007 report by the nonpartisan group Project Vote found,” writes HuffPost’s Molly Redden.

The board of governors that Duncan currently chair was responsible for the selection of Louis DeJoy, a Republican megadonor, to be postmaster general. Voting rights advocates say DeJoy has overseen a massive effort to undermine mail-in voting.

Read the full report over at HuffPost.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Pence spent four years as Trump’s right hand — only to get thrown under the bus for coronavirus: analysis

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

On Monday, The Washington Post profiled how Vice President Mike Pence set himself up as President Donald Trump's most loyal and devoted disciple — only to be thrown under the bus when the president needed someone to blame for the failure of his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like many who served in Congress alongside the late John Lewis, then-Rep. Mike Pence made a pilgrimage to Selma, Ala., in 2010 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday,'" wrote Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Philip Rucker. "But when Lewis died last month of pancreatic cancer at 80, Pence, now vice president, held off on issuing a public comment on the civil rights hero’s passing. President Trump was no fan of the late congressman and openly complained about Lewis’s refusal to attend his inauguration."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘D-list celebrities and cringey attempts to be hip’: Conservative despairs at GOP convention speakers

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The Republican National Convention will look more like a gathering for true believers than a standard political event, according to one horrified conservative.

This year's RNC will feature an unconventional lineup of fringe characters, controversial figures and relatives of President Donald Trump, and conservative Bonnie Kristian wrote for The Week that the event reminds her of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

"People in Founding Fathers cosplay mix with eager Young Republicans in their first grown-up suits, vying for an internship at their favorite think tank," Kristian wrote. "There are D-list celebrities and cringey attempts to be hip to what the kids think is groovy. While smaller panels may feature serious scholars and break-out sessions offer training in get-out-the-vote techniques, the televised main stage tends toward the titillating and gimmicky."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This year’s Republican convention is just a personality-cult conclave: No platform — and Trump speaks every night

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs must be feeling a little bit snubbed by his good friend President Trump. After all, according to the former chief of staff at Homeland Security, Miles Taylor, Dobbs has been "shadow chief of staff" of DHS for the past three and a half years, so you'd think he'd be invited to speak at the Republican convention. Taylor put it this way:

The president would call us and ... he would say, "Why the hell didn't you watch Lou Dobbs last night? You need to listen to Lou. What Lou says is what I want to do."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image