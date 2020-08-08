Trump’s refusal to bail out cash-strapped cities will blow up in his face at election time: economist
On CNN Saturday, University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers said he was “baffled” by President Donald Trump’s flat refusal to allow coronavirus stimulus to go to city governments, ostensibly because they are being mismanaged by Democrats and don’t deserve more money.
“I took calls from journalists throughout the last two or three years saying, what is it Trump is going to do in late 2020 to artificially goose the economy to get re-elected? And people were thinking of all sorts of ideas,” said Wolfers. “The Democratic Congress has sent him a $3 trillion bill and he’s refused to sign it.”
“It’s not just that,” he added. “If you look at state and local governments, they have balanced-budget rules. As the tax revenues are falling with the recession and as the spending needs are rising, their budgets are out of balance. It’s almost certain that we’re going to hear a lot of stories through September, October, early November, of state governments firing police and firefighters and teachers. I’ve got to say, that’s not the sort of story I’d want to hear if I were the president trying to get re-elected in early November.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trumps refusal to bail out cash-strapped cities will blow up in his face at election time: economist
On CNN Saturday, University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers said he was "baffled" by President Donald Trump's flat refusal to allow coronavirus stimulus to go to city governments, ostensibly because they are being mismanaged by Democrats and don't deserve more money.
"I took calls from journalists throughout the last two or three years saying, what is it Trump is going to do in late 2020 to artificially goose the economy to get re-elected? And people were thinking of all sorts of ideas," said Wolfers. "The Democratic Congress has sent him a $3 trillion bill and he's refused to sign it."
CNN
GOP strategist shut down by CNN’s Blackwell for fear-mongering about deficits after Republicans handed out tax cuts to the rich
On CNN Saturday, Republican strategist Brian Robinson tried to claim the Democratic coronavirus stimulus proposal was a nonstarter because of deficit spending — and was immediately smacked down by anchor Victor Blackwell, who reminded him his party forced through a 12-figure unpaid-for tax cut for corporations and billionaires in 2017 over Democratic objections.
"$3.4 trillion dollars is where [Democrats] started. That's not a place we can start," said Robinson. "We have to fix our short-term problems. We've got to help people in need. We've got to help people not be evicted from their homes. Those are all important. But, it's not the only consideration. We already added $3 trillion to our national debt in the last few months. That's never happened in our nation's history. There is a limit to how much we can do. Republicans aren't pinching pennies, they're trying to use common sense."
CNN
Trump is down to only two paths to victory in November: election-modeling historian
On Saturday's edition of CNN's "Smerconish," American University history professor Allan Lichtman, whose election-modeling system based on 13 "key" factors predicted President Donald Trump's win in 2016 and now predicts former Vice President Joe Biden will defeat him, discussed the two possible ways he believes — contrary to his model — that Trump could potentially turn things around and manage a victory.
"The keys are in granite. He has seven keys against him. It takes six to predict the loss of the incumbent White House party," said Lichtman. "However, there are two things outside the realm of the keys or any prediction system, Michael, that keep me up at night."