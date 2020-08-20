Quantcast
Trump’s attacks on Biden flop after he ‘hit it out of the park’ during DNC Convention speech

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (screengrab)

Former Vice President Joe Biden was widely praised on Thursday after his speech accepting the DNC nomination for president in 2020.

Many commentators noted that Donald Trump’s efforts to paint Biden as senile fell apart after the primetime address to the nation — and his “Sleepy Joe” nickname doesn’t seem very apt.

“I’ve never seen a Joe Biden speech anywhere near as good as that,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said. “It was beautifully done.”

Here’s some of what others were saying about Biden’s convention speech:

