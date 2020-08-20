Trump’s attacks on Biden flop after he ‘hit it out of the park’ during DNC Convention speech
Former Vice President Joe Biden was widely praised on Thursday after his speech accepting the DNC nomination for president in 2020.
Many commentators noted that Donald Trump’s efforts to paint Biden as senile fell apart after the primetime address to the nation — and his “Sleepy Joe” nickname doesn’t seem very apt.
“I’ve never seen a Joe Biden speech anywhere near as good as that,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said. “It was beautifully done.”
Here’s some of what others were saying about Biden’s convention speech:
This is the best I’ve seen Biden. He really rose to the occasion. We’re watching a president speak to the nation.
— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) August 21, 2020
That Biden speech did not seem very sleepy.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 21, 2020
If nothing else this Biden speech obliterates the Trumplandia talking point that he's in decline and can't coherently speak any longer. This is more eloquent than any speech Trump has ever delivered.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2020
Biden is going eat trump alive during the debates 😂
— Josh Russell (@josh_emerson) August 21, 2020
If the Trump strategy was to sell voters on the idea that @joebiden lacks the sharpness to be President, that took a huge hit tonight. #46.
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) August 21, 2020
Biden is hitting the Coronavirus more directly than almost anybody this week…. and more directly than Trump has in six months.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 21, 2020
Gonna have a hard time convincing anyone that Joe Biden is senile after that speech.
— Caroline Orr Bueno 💍 (@RVAwonk) August 21, 2020
I've heard Biden give a lot of speeches and the delivery here is one of his best. The cadence and tone variation is hitting its marks.
— Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) August 21, 2020
Biden might not get a bump in the polls but he’s gonna raise a shit ton of money tonight.
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) August 21, 2020
Honestly, the best speech Biden has given in the past two years.
— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) August 21, 2020
Extremely effective speech by Biden. Strong on content, especially about the pandemic, but even better delivery.
In a word, presidential.
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 21, 2020
This speech centers Biden’s best qualities – decency and compassion – and he’s hitting it out of the park. https://t.co/0G9R5TCatu
— Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) August 21, 2020
Biden already won. He has empathy. He is able to show it. Republicans have no response to this. Trump can't compete when it comes to having concern and care for anyone.
— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 21, 2020
The lack of an audience actually helps this Biden speech, making it feel both personal and important.
Hard to imagine Trump ranting in an empty room. Maybe they'll bus in some members from his golf club to hoot offscreen.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 21, 2020
Feels like Biden is delivering this speech like his life depends on it
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) August 21, 2020
Biden is a compassionate statesman who cares deeply and quite obviously about people and policy. He understands the presidency is a privilege and serious work. He is in another orbit from the ludicrous, dangerous clown bouncing around the White House on his pogo stick.
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 21, 2020
I'm not being funny, but what Biden said tonight about grief and holes in your heart and purpose really grabbed me. And that is hard to do to a very cynical, hardened bitch. Good speech, just for those couple of lines if nothing else.
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 21, 2020
I’ll be honest. I didn’t know Joe Biden could be this good.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 21, 2020
Holy shit Biden’s speech has been the best so far
— Josh Russell (@josh_emerson) August 21, 2020
Wow — @JoeBiden is on fire!! 🔥
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 21, 2020
Honestly, what is Trump’s campaign even ABOUT?
Biden has plans to tackle coronavirus, rising unemployment, climate change, gun violence. And on and on. He has an actual agenda for change
Trump has QAnon, Cancel Culture, grievance, anger… but no new ideas. Much less good ones.
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 21, 2020
Biden delivers devastating comments on Trump and Social Security straight to the Fox News audience pic.twitter.com/SBpXSRlks6
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 21, 2020
