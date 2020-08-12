Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s attacks on Biden’s mental fitness just draw attention to his own problems: Joy Reid panel

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC host Joy Reid gave some helpful advice to President Donald Trump and his children, who frequently attack former Vice President Joe Biden for his mental health: It makes you look worse.

Speaking to her closing Wednesday panel with Jason Johnson and Howard Fineman, Reid showed a super-cut of Trump’s knack for getting words wrong, not knowing how to pronounce simple things, slurring his words, stumbling down the stairs, not knowing where to go, dragging his feet and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, you know, my pretext for all my students this fall will be: person, woman, man, camera, tv, and if they can do that, I know they’re at least as smart as the president,” joked Johnson. “Here’s the thing. Joe Biden demonstrated that he literally can ride a bike and do something else at the same time. Like, I have always thought the argument that Joe Biden has lost a step or has some sort of mental deficiency was a complete lie. It’s Republicans just projecting. What’s important to remember is that no matter how much they spout this nonsense, every single time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he looks worse. There is nothing Joe Biden can say that is more foolish or incoherent than Donald Trump in the middle of a substantive interview.”

Reid explained that every time Trump or his sons attempt to attack Biden, “it just calls more attention to the times when he slurs his words, to the weird little bruise thing that was on his hand and people were talking about, ‘what is that,’ to the way he was dragging his foot when he was walking. He keeps calling his attention to what he thinks is bad attention to Joe Biden, but those things just seem to call more bad attention to him.”

Fineman agreed, telling a story about teaching at the University of Pennsylvania and inviting Biden into his class.

“He just blew the doors off the thing,” said Fineman. “And these kids responded to him and to his force of intellect and passion in a way that surprised me. And he said at the end to them as he was on his way out the door, he said, ‘Look, you 25 kids, you are at an ivy league school, but don’t think you can isolate yourself from the changes in America and your responsibility to deal with it. You can’t build a wall high enough. You can’t make enough money. You can’t do anything to avoid your responsibility to embrace America.’ And I think by picking Kamala Harris, he showed that.

See the full discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bob Woodward’s new book about Donald Trump captures the ‘rage’ of the president

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump let long-time reporter Bob Woodward in again to write another book about him. This one will be called Rage, scheduled to be released Sept. 15.

According to a CNN exclusive, Woodward did more than a dozen interviews with the president for the book at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and over the phone.

Woodward's previous book Fear, was attacked by the president as "lies" and using "phony sources." In this case, Trump is the source. He was previously furious when his staff didn't tell him about Woodward's multiple attempts to interview him for Fear.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper unleashes tweetstorm after Trump campaign twists his words on Charlottesville to attack Biden and Harris

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

CNN host Jake Tapper took to Twitter Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump's campaign sent out talking points twisting Tapper's words and those of his political panel.

According to Tapper, the talking points mischaracterize Tapper to make it sound like he was defending Trump's claims of "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville rally. The Charlottesville rally, as you might recall, was a gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis who chanted "Jews will not replace us," and ran a car into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida ‘church’ officials selling bleach as a miracle COVID cure arrested in Colombia: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a pair of Florida men who used a scam "church" to push people to drink bleach as a COVID-19 cure, have been arrested in Colombia.

"The father and son duo, Mark and Joseph Grenon, were arrested in Santa Marta for allegedly selling their 'Miracle Mineral Solution' across Colombia, the United States, and Africa," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "U.S. authorities conducted a raid in July on the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, of which Mark Grenon is the leader, after Mark, Joseph, Jonathan, and Jordan Grenon were accused of selling the same bleach product as a coronavirus cure. The locations of Jonathan and Jordan Grenon remain unknown."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image