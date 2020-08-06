Trump’s special envoy to Iran quits
The envoy leading President Donald Trump’s hardline push on Iran quit on Thursday, months before an election that could reorient US policy.
Brian Hook, a stalwart Republican considered one of the most powerful figures at the State Department, decided to return to the private sector, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
Hook “has achieved historic results countering the Iranian regime,” Pompeo said in a statement.
Hook will be replaced by Elliott Abrams, another veteran Republican who was an intellectual architect of the 2003 invasion of Iraq and has been leading Trump’s unsuccessful campaign to oust Venezuela’s leftist president, Nicolas Maduro.
Abrams, known in the 1980s for his staunch defense of right-wing strongmen in Latin America, will handle both Iran and Venezuela, Pompeo said.
Hook has been in the forefront of Trump’s campaign against Iran which has included pulling out of a nuclear accord and imposing sweeping unilateral sanctions.
The decision by Hook, a lawyer, to head to the private sector comes three months before US elections in which Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the polls.
Biden was a strong backer of the nuclear accord negotiated under former president Barack Obama and has promised to salvage a diplomatic solution.
Hook exits just as the Trump administration readies a key effort on Iran — seeking to expand a UN arms embargo on the clerical regime.
Pompeo said that the United States will submit a UN Security Council resolution on the arms ban next week, despite opposition to the move from veto-wielding Russia and China.
If the effort fails, Pompeo and Hook have threatened to employ a disputed legal procedure aimed at forcing UN sanctions against Iran.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Students suspended after sharing photos of packed hallways at Georgia high school: report
According to BuzzFeed News, two students at a Georgia high school say they were suspended after they posted photos and videos of crowded hallways at their school to social media.
Speaking to BuzzFeed News, one student said the school suspended her for five days for violating school polices that state "that I used my phone in the hallway without permission, used my phone for social media, and posting pictures of minors without consent.”
“Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed," she wrote in a tweet with one photo. "This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate."
Retirees vow to ‘tight this attempt to gut Social Security’ as Trump announces executive order to suspend payroll tax
"President Trump just betrayed seniors, ordering cuts in Social Security funding because Congress wouldn't go along with his payroll tax cut scheme."
An advocacy group representing more than four million American retirees warned Thursday that President Donald Trump took a dangerous step toward "single-handedly" dismantling Social Security by announcing he plans to sign an executive order suspending collection of the payroll tax as early as Friday afternoon.
Breaking Banner
‘Thighland’ trends nationwide after Trump mistake during ‘campaign speech’ at Whirlpool factory
President Donald Trump failed to properly pronounce the name of a country with 69 million people during a speech at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.
"President Trump is delivering a campaign speech on an official visit to a Whirlpool plant in Ohio," NPR's Tamara Keith reported. "He ticked through campaign promises he made in 2016 and he is now going through a list of 'six more promises.'"
"Trump is barely five minutes in and Trump is already making false accusations against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden -- and he is [reading] directly off the teleprompter," HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported. "Someone wrote this speech, someone loaded it into the machine. How are they not violating the Hatch Act?"