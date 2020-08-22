Trump’s unpopularity has GOP on pace to make history in 2020 — with an ‘unpleasant distinction’: report

In the 2016 election, Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 2,868,686 votes.

As CNN reported Saturday, the Republican Party could be headed for “an unpleasant distinction” in 2020 if the Republican Party loses the popular vote once again.

“If President Donald Trump, in fact, loses the popular vote in 2020, it will be the first time since the founding of the Democratic Party in 1828 that either the Democratic or Republican Party has lost the popular vote this many times in a span of eight elections,” CNN’s Harry Enten reported. “Obviously, we don’t know what the November result will be. There’s still a little over two months to go and things can change.”

“That said, pretty much none of the nonpartisan analysts I know expect Trump to win the popular vote. Today, former Vice President Joe Biden leads the national polls by somewhere around 8 to 10 points nationally. A high number of Trump’s paths to a second term revolve around him pulling off a win in the electoral college, while losing the popular vote, just as he did in 2016,” Enten explained.

“A loss by Trump this year would mean the Republicans have lost the popular vote 7 out of the last 8 elections since 1992,” CNN noted. “The highest previous total for most popular vote wins in a span of eight elections since 1828 was six.”