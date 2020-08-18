Trump’s USPS slowdown could backfire among the rural voters he desperately needs: election forecaster

President Donald Trump’s postmaster general has implemented policies that even he has admitted have slowed down mail delivery throughout the United States.

While there is no definitive proof that the delivery slowdown is part of a plan to sabotage the United States Postal Service in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, one elections forecaster this week presented new polling data showing that such a plan could massively backfire among the rural voters the president desperately needs to turn out for him.

Rachel Bitecofer, an elections forecaster at the Niskanen Center, teamed up recently with GOP consulting firm JMC Analytics to conduct a poll of voters in rural Pennsylvania to find out how they feel about potential cuts to USPS — and the results were not good for the president.

Overall, the poll found that 57 percent of likely voters in these areas they they’d be “less likely to support a candidate who reduced the budget for the U.S. Postal Service,” while 51 percent of voters said they were “concerned” about changes recently made to USPS. Additionally, 52 percent of these voters say they are “very” or “somewhat” reliant on USPS for service.

“Voters don’t want USPS defunded or privatized and attacks accusing you of [doing so] can leave you vulnerable,” Bitecofer comments on Twitter. “Even R voters are conflicted.”