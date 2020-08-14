Quantcast
Trump’s younger brother ‘very ill’ and hospitalized in New York

Published

2 hours ago

on

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized after becoming “very ill.”

ABC News reports that the president is planning on visiting his brother on Friday, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells ABC that the two men have a good relationship.

There is no word yet on the cause of the younger Trump brother’s illness, although ABC’s report claims that he “was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week” this past June.

Trump will almost certainly challenge the results if he loses — here’s how that could play out

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

As he did in 2016, Donald Trump is constantly claiming that if he loses in November it will be proof that the vote was rigged against him. He tweets regularly, contrary to the available evidence, that mail-in voting will lead to massive amounts of voter fraud when such fraud hasn’t been a significant problem in any presidential election in modern history.

Because Trump seems unlikely to accept the results of the vote if he loses, there is widespread speculation that Trump’s will litigate every ballot it can. But Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University, tells AlterNet that the Trump campaign might not have to file a challenge itself, as his supporters might claim that they had been disenfranchised by some sort of fictitious scheme to “rig” the vote. “It could come from the Trump campaign or it could be psychologically supported by the Trump campaign,” she says.

Trump Post Office warns at least 3 swing states that mail-in ballots ‘may not be delivered’ on time: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

The United States Postal Service is warning at least three crucial states that it may not be able to process ballots sent via mail fast enough to ensure they are counted in the 2020 presidential election.

According to CBS News' Weijia Jiang, "the USPS is sending letters to some states warning mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted in the Presidential election because their deadlines are too tight."

Limo driver dies of COVID-19 after contracting the virus from guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

A California limo driver has passed away from complications due to coronavirus, the Mercury News reports. Calixto Villanueva, 67, died on March 27, just weeks after he picked up Brazilian diplomats at San Francisco International Airport on March 8, according to a claim filed on Thursday. The diplomats had just flown in from Palm Beach, Florida, where they had attended a summit with Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private resort.

Several people at the event from the Brazilian contingent -- along with Bolsonaro -- had tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports. Villanueva wife, Tita Santos, also was infected.

