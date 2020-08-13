Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trumpster’ berated by store workers for wearing mask over his eyes — he responds by calling them ‘sheep’

Published

16 mins ago

on

A man in Utah this week was caught on camera wearing a face mask over his eyes at a local grocery store, only to get berated by several angry employees who eventually had him removed.

Local news station Fox 13 Now reports that that the man walked into a Smith’s grocery store in Cedar City, Utah wearing a mask over his eyes in an act of defiance of the store’s face mask policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows employees walking up to the man and asking him why he wasn’t following signs that said all customers have to wear masks while shopping.

“I’m wearing a mask,” the customer replies.

“You’re not wearing your mask properly,” an employee tells him.

“It doesn’t say properly,” said the customer.

After more confrontation, multiple employees surround the man and demand he leave the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trumpster, just leave,” says one. “Just leave!”

“Get your ass out of this store!” says another.

As he’s being escorted out, the man can be heard mocking the employees by making sheep noises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Christian parent warns school district that wearing masks is a ‘pagan ritual of satanic worshipers’

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Wisconsin's Elmbrook School District is fully reopening for the coming school year -- a decision that was expectedly met with criticism. Nevertheless, the school is requiring students to wear masks while on campus, and a certain Christian parent took umbrage at the rule, saying social distancing and wearing masks are "pagan rituals of satanic worshipers."

"My kids are Christian they are not subject to wearing masks,” the woman, identified as Heidi Anderson, said at an Elmbrook Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

"Six-foot distance and masks are pagan rituals of satanic worshipers," Anderson said. "Absorb that in. 6 feet. Where does 6 feet come from, people? Why is not 3? Why is it not 5? Why is it not 10? Why is it not 30? Why is it 6?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trumpster’ berated by store workers for wearing mask over his eyes — he responds by calling them ‘sheep’

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

A man in Utah this week was caught on camera wearing a face mask over his eyes at a local grocery store, only to get berated by several angry employees who eventually had him removed.

Local news station Fox 13 Now reports that that the man walked into a Smith's grocery store in Cedar City, Utah wearing a mask over his eyes in an act of defiance of the store's face mask policy.

The video shows employees walking up to the man and asking him why he wasn't following signs that said all customers have to wear masks while shopping.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hospitals ‘scrambling’ to cope with Trump administration’s abrupt change

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

In a memo sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on July 10, hospitals in the United States were ordered to start reporting COVID-19 patient information to a new centralized database set up by President Donald Trump’s administration. And now, according to the New York Times, 34 current and former members of the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee are warning that the requirement is burdensome for hospitals and will have “serious consequences on data integrity.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image