‘Under the radar’: Supreme Court using ‘shadow docket’ to quietly tackle rules around elections and COVID-19
The U.S. Supreme Court has been in the headlines a lot this summer, ruling on matters including LGBTQ rights in the workplace and a Louisiana law restricting abortion. But journalist Steve Vladeck, in an article published in Slate this week, emphasizes that the High Court doesn’t spend all of its time on famous cases. The justices, Vladeck points out, also have what University of Chicago law professor Will Baude has described as “the shadow docket” — which is “quietly shaping the rules of the upcoming elections, how governments can and can’t respond to COVID, the resumption of the federal death penalty, and more.”
The high-profile cases that make the headlines, Vladeck observes, typically appear on the Supreme Court’s “merits docket.” Explaining how the “merits docket” and “shadow docket” work, Vladeck explains, “The Court’s ‘merits docket’ includes cases in which the justices first decide to grant review, take full briefing — including from outside parties — hold oral argument, and then deliver lengthy, signed opinions providing the Court’s reasoning and resolving the case. In contrast, the ‘shadow docket’ consists almost entirely of summary orders, usually only one sentence long. These orders tend to be based on far less participation from lawyers, far less briefing, and no oral argument. And, in almost every case, they offer virtually no insight into the justices’ reasoning — unless some of them choose to write separately to explain their concurrence or dissent.”
Vladeck adds that even though the “shadow docket” doesn’t result in a lot of major headlines, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t “affect our lives.” Since July, he observes, the Supreme Court has “issued rulings on the ‘shadow docket’” that “cleared the way for the first three federal executions in 17 years after lower courts had repeatedly halted them” and “blocked a grassroots effort in Idaho to increase funding for K–12 education.”
On top of those things, Vladeck points out, the Supreme Court’s “shadow docket” rulings have “allowed President Donald Trump to finish using military construction funds to complete his controversial border wall” and “prevented potentially hundreds of thousands of eligible voters in Florida from voting this November by refusing to freeze Florida’s ‘pay to vote’ law, which requires felons to clear any claimed outstanding judgments before voting, and which the lower court had struck down as flagrantly unconstitutional.”
In recent months, Vladeck notes, there has been an increase in shadow docket activity on the Supreme Court — and this activity should be receiving more media coverage.
“With more and more of these decisions affecting more and more of us on a regular basis,” Vladeck writes, “it would behoove the justices to do whatever they can to bring more of these rulings into the sunlight — and for Congress to consider more aggressive reforms if they don’t.”
Kamala Harris is already making Trump supporters lose it — and their attacks on her are nonsensical
For months, I've adhered to the conventional wisdom that Joe Biden was most likely to pick Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. She's highly qualified, young but not inexperienced, a woman of color, a talented public speaker, not afraid of a fight, perceived as relatively moderate, and has been through the rigors of a national campaign. Her appeal to Biden was impossible to miss.
And yet somehow, the defenders of President Donald Trump seem totally caught off guard when the choice came down on Tuesday. They have no unified strategy of how to attack the California senator.
They weren't exactly unprepared, of course. As soon as she was announced as the running mate, Trump tweeted out a campaign video depicting her as controlled by the far left, a line he's used frequently against Biden. He called her "phony," for some reason that wasn't entirely clear.
#BidenHarris2020Landslide trends as Americans embrace ‘just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope’
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made a huge impact on America when the two Democrats appeared together for the first time Wednesday as the presumptive presidential and vice presidential nominees. Both delivered uplifting and positive speeches, and both took time to slam President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Take a look at some of the clips from their speeches, delivered moments ago.
On social media Americans reacted quite positively, causing #BidenHarris2020Landslide to trend.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver uplifting speeches in first joint appearance – and slam ‘whining’ and ‘failed’ Trump (video)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked out on stage literally in lockstep, their legs moving in sync. The former vice president appeared in a Wilmington, Delaware high school, both wearing masks, Biden graciously urging Harris to walk in front of him as he approached the podium.
"I knew we were in a battle of the soul of the nation," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said as he delivered a positive, motivating speech. "That's why I decided to run. I'm proud now to have Senator Harris at my side in that battle."
Biden announced on Tuesday he chose Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.