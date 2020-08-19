‘Unfit’: Scientists examine Trump’s ‘dangerous’ mental pathology in new documentary

This week, an excerpt was released for a new documentary, “Unfit” — which interviews mental health professionals and tries to reveal what makes President Donald Trump tick.

“The last four years of President Donald Trump’s tenure has been defined by endless lies, a revolving door of senior White House staffers, name-calling, and all-around hostility, making for a chaotic state of affairs before even diving into his policy record,” wrote Chris Lindahl for IndieWire. “With this, the filmmakers conclude that Trump is a malignant narcissist, a psychological condition that combines narcissistic personality disorder, paranoia, sadism, and anti-social behavior. In the clip, retired Harvard Medical School psychiatry professor Dr. Lance Dodes, discusses anti-social personality disorder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The full documentary will be released to on-demand platforms on September 1.

Watch the excerpt below: