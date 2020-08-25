University of Alabama sees 1,000 virus cases since reopening
he University of Alabama, seen as a test case for returning to in-person learning amid the pandemic, has reported close to a thousand positive coronavirus cases since reopening.
The school has published a COVID-19 dashboard which shows a total of 566 positives since last Wednesday when term started, in addition to 400 people who tested positive when arriving.
Local news site AL.com quoted university president Stuart Bell saying the problem did not stem from student behavior on campus but probably came from the community.
“What we have to do is identify where does the virus thrive and where does the virus spread and how can we work together with our students, with our faculty and with our staff to make sure that we minimize those places, those incidents,” he said.
The city of Tuscaloosa, which is home to the university’s main campus, announced Monday it would close bars and bar service at restaurants for the next two weeks.
The college has about 45,000 students across its Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Huntsville campuses making it a key test case for returning to in-person classes.
According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, which is tracking 3,000 institutions, 20 percent have plans for primarily in-person classes, 27 percent say they will go primarily online, 15 percent are opting for a hybrid and 24 percent haven’t announced plans.
Last week the University of Notre Dame in Indiana announced it was moving to online instruction after a coronavirus outbreak, as did the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Michigan State.
Bell said the University of Alabama was continuing to take steps to stem the spread but wouldn’t say what it would take to move to online learning.
Breaking Banner
Experts: Trump and his FDA commissioner ‘grossly misrepresented’ data on blood plasma’s benefits in treating COVID-19 patients
A recurring theme during the opening night of the 2020 Republican National Convention was that President Donald Trump saved hundreds of thousands of American lives because of his quick and efficient response to the coronavirus pandemic — a claim that Trump critics are denouncing as absolutely absurd in light of how deadly COVID-19 has been in the United States. One of Trump’s recent claims, made at a news conference on Sunday, August 23 — the day before the convention got underway — is that his administration’s emergency approval of blood plasma for coronavirus patients in hospitals reduced the number of deaths by 35%. But scientists, according to New York Times reporters Katie Thomas and Sheri Fink, find that figure to be misleading.
COVID-19
While the US is reeling from COVID-19, the Trump administration is trying to take away health care
The death toll from COVID-19 keeps rising, creating grief, fear, loss and confusion.
Unfortunately for us all, the pain only begins there. Other important health policy news that would ordinarily make headlines is buried under the crushing weight of the coronavirus. Many have not had time to notice or understand the Trump administration’s efforts to wreck health care coverage.
We are both professors at Boston University School of Public Health who study health insurance, one using economics and statistics and the other focusing on law and policy. We have researched the big picture of COVID-19’s impact on the safety net and the details of how our federalist system, with states having considerable control over policy, has made a coordinated response to the pandemic more difficult.
COVID-19
Whether it’s hurricanes or COVID-19, disasters are driving a mental health crisis
This story was published in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Columbia Journalism Investigations.
Barbara Herndon lay in the center of her bed, muscles tensed, eyes on the television. She was waiting for the storm.
All morning on that day in late May, the news had covered the cold front slouching south from Central Texas. By late afternoon, dense ropes of clouds darkened her Houston neighborhood. Rain whipped the windows. Cyclone-force gusts rent open her backyard breaker box. She cringed at the noises, chest tightening, mind on the havoc that might follow — but ultimately didn’t.