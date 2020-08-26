Unprecedented sentence demanded for Christchurch mosque gunman
New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant will be sentenced Thursday over the attacks that killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, with survivors demanding he remain behind bars “until his last gasp”.
Tarrant, 29, has faced a four-day sentencing in Christchurch — scene of his deadly rampage on March 15, 2019 — with more than 90 witnesses providing harrowing testimony of the horrors inflicted in New Zealand’s worst terror attack.
The Australian white supremacist has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks, after reversing an initial not-guilty plea.
He is expected to become the first person in New Zealand imprisoned for life without the prospect of parole when judge Cameron Mander hands down his sentence.
New Zealand does not have the death penalty — although some angry survivors said that was what they wanted for Tarrant — and a life sentence usually attracts a term of 10 to 17 years.
But Hamimah Tuyan, whose husband Zekeriya died of his wounds 48 days after the attack, said it would be an injustice if Mander did not exercise the court’s full powers to impose an unprecedented sentence.
“He deserves not a life imprisonment term of 17, 25 or 30 years, but life imprisonment until his last gasp, his last breath,” she told the court Wednesday.
“He does not deserve credit for his guilty plea, surely a heartless murderer cannot expect to gain any benefit for this?
“It will be a grave injustice, your honour, if he is ever given a second chance to walk in society again.”
Tuyan said Tarrant’s “heinous act” had united New Zealanders of all backgrounds in revulsion.
“I have faith that when judgement day comes tomorrow (Thursday) his punishment will represent the people of New Zealand’s repulsion for, and denunciation of, murder and evil white-supremacist ideology,” she said.
“While you are in prison you will come to realise that you are now in hell and only the fire awaits you,” said Ahad Nabi, whose father Haji Daoud Nabi was killed in Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque.
Tarrant, who has sat impassively throughout proceedings, has waived his right to speak at the sentencing, even though he sacked his legal team last month intending to represent himself.
Instead, a court-appointed lawyer will make a brief statement on his behalf before Mander delivers his sentence.
‘Blaming the victims’: Kenosha PD slammed for ‘absurd’ press conference on shooting
On Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department gave a press conference about the shooting by an apparent militiaman that left two protesters dead, saying that "everyone involved was out after curfew" and confirming that "a 17-year-old individual" was "involved" in "the use of firearms."
Commenters on social media were not satisfied with the police's comments on the incident.
Blaming the victims, this is pretty shocking
‘I’m done’: Doctor unloads on CDC after the decision against testing for COVID-19
When the Center for Disease Control announced that that they were changing their testing guidelines, questions began to swirl. As it turns out, the CDC was pressured "from the top down" to slow testing, just as President Donald Trump said at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally.
"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people. You're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please,'" Trump told the audience. He later said he was just "joking," but it seems that policy has been implemented at the CDC.
COVID-19
US now says asymptomatic people don’t need virus test after exposure
After previously encouraging people without symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive, US health authorities have abruptly reversed their position without a clear explanation.
The changes in guidance were quietly made to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday amid reports in the US media of political interference from the White House.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the US should do less testing, and blamed testing for making it appear as though the country is doing poorly against the pandemic.