Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Unstable’ Trump will unleash ‘a racial grievance campaign unlike we have ever seen’: veteran GOP strategist

Published

6 mins ago

on

In an interview with NPR this Tuesday, veteran GOP strategist Stuart Stevens talked about his party’s support for President Trump, saying that it represents an abandonment of principles it long claimed to embrace. According to Stevens, the GOP paved the way for Trump by allowing “kooks and lunatics and anti-intellectuals to become dominant in the party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven says that Trump will reignite his racial grievance campaign for 2020, and it will be much more divisive than it was in 2016.

“This is an unstable man who is headed to potentially a historic defeat,” Stevens told NPR. “And I think he’s going to wave the bloody shirt and try to scare white voters, and I think they’re going to do everything they can to suppress non-white votes. Legal, illegal, quasi-legal. That’s what they’re going to try to do because they think that’s the only way they can win.”

Stevens’ outlook for the Republican party is grim, saying that the rise of Trump is a “stage-4 cancer warning” for the party’s future.

“I really am extraordinarily negative on the prospects of the party, and it’s an unusual position for me because I’ve always been sort of the eternal optimist and always thought that we could come back from any deficit,” he says. “I came across a statistic recently that just absolutely blew my mind: Of Americans 15 years and under, the majority are non-white. … And what does that mean for the Republican Party?”

Read the full interview over at NPR.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Unstable’ Trump will unleash ‘a racial grievance campaign unlike we have ever seen’: veteran GOP strategist

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

In an interview with NPR this Tuesday, veteran GOP strategist Stuart Stevens talked about his party's support for President Trump, saying that it represents an abandonment of principles it long claimed to embrace. According to Stevens, the GOP paved the way for Trump by allowing "kooks and lunatics and anti-intellectuals to become dominant in the party."

Steven says that Trump will reignite his racial grievance campaign for 2020, and it will be much more divisive than it was in 2016.

"This is an unstable man who is headed to potentially a historic defeat," Stevens told NPR. "And I think he's going to wave the bloody shirt and try to scare white voters, and I think they're going to do everything they can to suppress non-white votes. Legal, illegal, quasi-legal. That's what they're going to try to do because they think that's the only way they can win."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A science reporter explains how Trump’s ‘devastatingly inept response’ to COVID-19 humiliated the planet’s most powerful nation

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

As the world passes a grim milestone of 20 million coronavirus cases, we look at how the pandemic humbled and humiliated the world’s most powerful country. Over a quarter of the confirmed infections and deaths have been in the United States, which has less than 5% of the world’s population. Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic who has been covering the pandemic extensively since March, says existing gaps in the U.S. social safety net and the Trump administration’s “devastatingly inept response” made for a deadly combination.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XW5yXwpLdZ8

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Such a shock’: Fox News host is flabbergasted when confronted with the disturbing facts about COVID-19

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Monday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt discussed the coronavirus crisis and the threat it poses to children with Dr. Natasha Kathuria — an emergency physician in Austin, Texas. Earhardt told Kathuria she had been under the impression that COVID-19 didn’t pose a major threat to kids — and Kathuria schooled the “Fox & Friends” co-host on how dire a threat coronavirus can be when children are infected.

Continue Reading
 
 