‘Unstable’ Trump will unleash ‘a racial grievance campaign unlike we have ever seen’: veteran GOP strategist

In an interview with NPR this Tuesday, veteran GOP strategist Stuart Stevens talked about his party’s support for President Trump, saying that it represents an abandonment of principles it long claimed to embrace. According to Stevens, the GOP paved the way for Trump by allowing “kooks and lunatics and anti-intellectuals to become dominant in the party.”

Steven says that Trump will reignite his racial grievance campaign for 2020, and it will be much more divisive than it was in 2016.

“This is an unstable man who is headed to potentially a historic defeat,” Stevens told NPR. “And I think he’s going to wave the bloody shirt and try to scare white voters, and I think they’re going to do everything they can to suppress non-white votes. Legal, illegal, quasi-legal. That’s what they’re going to try to do because they think that’s the only way they can win.”

Stevens’ outlook for the Republican party is grim, saying that the rise of Trump is a “stage-4 cancer warning” for the party’s future.

“I really am extraordinarily negative on the prospects of the party, and it’s an unusual position for me because I’ve always been sort of the eternal optimist and always thought that we could come back from any deficit,” he says. “I came across a statistic recently that just absolutely blew my mind: Of Americans 15 years and under, the majority are non-white. … And what does that mean for the Republican Party?”

Read the full interview over at NPR.