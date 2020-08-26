Up close and personal with a president named Obama, his wife and kids and their cute dogs in ‘Uncommon Grace’
CHICAGO — The members of the Obama family, two of whom made notable television appearances as part of this week’s Democratic National Convention, include two Portuguese Water Dogs who lived in the White House. Those dogs — as you may have forgotten or never known or never cared — were named Bo, a male, and Sunny, a female.For all the things about the Obamas that you remember, you get to know them intimately in a new book that is nothing short of a family album for the ages. “Barack Obama: Uncommon Grace” (CityFiles, August 2020) is a marvel. Given access to virtually every moment of every day …
Latest Headlines
Minnesota State Fair’s longtime butter sculptor gets ready to pass the knife
MINNEAPOLIS — For 48 years in a row, Linda Christensen spent each August at the Minnesota State Fair’s butter booth, carving the heads of the state’s dairy princesses out of 90-pound blocks of butter.During that time, the butter heads evolved from foodstuff to cultural icon, much like Minnesota-made Spam. The golden-yellow princesses are equal parts nostalgic and wacky. They represent beauty, smarts and grit.Christensen attributes the sculptures’ allure to a combination of factors: the astounding amount of butter that’s used; the material’s pretty, almost translucent glow; the live sculpting, ... (more…)
COVID-19
California farming country buckles under COVID-19 — will the pandemic make or break the San Joaquin Valley?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — She was afraid of catching the coronavirus — so fearful, in fact, that she switched jobs to pack tomatoes for an employer who seemed to be taking the right precautions.But Maria Claudia Garcia got sick anyway.A farmworker from Venezuela living in the San Joaquin Valley town of Mendota, she came down with a harsh case of COVID-19. She experienced intense fevers and headaches. She lost her sense of smell and taste. Her husband, also a farmworker, got sick as well.Speaking in Spanish, she summed up the ravages of the coronavirus this way: “It’s like your body isn’t yours anym... (more…)
2020 Election
Republicans tout Trump’s economic record despite COVID-19 setbacks
Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on the second day of their convention that Trump's leadership was crucial to revitalize the economy and preserve religious freedom.
Republicans sought to reshape the narrative on the economy, ignoring millions of jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic, which has cost more than 177,000 Americans their lives.
An array of officials and everyday Americans cited Trump's efforts to loosen economic regulations, put "America First" in trade deals and support religious freedom as reasons to back him in the Nov. 3 election against Biden, Barack Obama's former vice president.