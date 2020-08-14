‘Urine Trouble Trump’ trends on Twitter after Michael Cohen’s bombshell memoir leak
The discussion of the 2020 election on Twitter descended into the sewer on Thursday after former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released the forward to his forthcoming book.
“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant,” Cohen wrote.
That resulted in the hashtags for “Urine Trouble Trump” and “Golden Showers Trump” trending nationwide.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
#UrineTroubleTrump is trending. That should piss him off.
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 14, 2020
Somehow, we also managed to get #UrineTroubleTrump to the top of what's trending? 😂😂
Today was a good day. pic.twitter.com/vgwzP34KbR
— Strictly BLM (@christoq) August 14, 2020
Q: What type of people does Trump like best?
A: European.#UrineTroubleTrump
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 14, 2020
I concur #UrineTroubleTrump pic.twitter.com/h0mqNOW8ZL
— SAM6 (@travelong6) August 13, 2020
#UrineTroubleTrump According to Cohen's book, Las Vegas is where it all went down: https://t.co/VJ38uSwWUU #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace #TrumpIsACriminal #TrumpGoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/GIWtQAxJcO
— THE BADGER! (@508gloryFelix) August 14, 2020
I can’t believe #UrineTroubleTrump and #TrumpGoldenShowers are trending 😂 there’s hope for America yet pic.twitter.com/87H27IAzLA
— Sylvia (@GeekyMom84) August 13, 2020
🎶 #UrineTroubleTrump ain’t we got fun!🎶
Every morning
Every Evening
Trump gotta run! 🎶 #UrineTroubleTrump#UrineTroubleTrump#UrineTroubleTrump
Every morning
Every Evening
Trump gotta run🎶#UrineTroubleTrump#UrineTroubleTrump#UrineTroubleTrump pic.twitter.com/l652J25z4d
— 🆘🌳S꙰U꙰Z꙰Y꙰Q꙰🌳🆘 (@Suzyqfit4u) August 13, 2020
#TrumpGoldenShowers
Angry Liberal: "Fuck Trump! I'm gonna piss on his grave."
Trump: pic.twitter.com/UbIL85tovh
— Rob Rivera (@rgrivera1113) August 13, 2020
