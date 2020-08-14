Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Urine Trouble Trump’ trends on Twitter after Michael Cohen’s bombshell memoir leak

Published

41 mins ago

on

Composite image, President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen (screengrabs)

The discussion of the 2020 election on Twitter descended into the sewer on Thursday after former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released the forward to his forthcoming book.

“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant,” Cohen wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

That resulted in the hashtags for “Urine Trouble Trump” and “Golden Showers Trump” trending nationwide.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Nightmare scenario’: Conservative paints frightening portrait of Trump and Barr stealing the election

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

With Donald Trump doing everything he can to disrupt mail-in voting before the November 3rd election day, conservative Matt Lewis suggested the country could be faced with a "nightmare scenario" where the media calls the election for the sitting president before all the ballots are tallied, setting the stage for the president to refuse to step aside.

In his column for the Daily Beast, Lewis noted that the president's attacks on mail-in votes could backfire by discouraging older voters who might support him from participating and that Biden will likely be the recipient of the majority of those votes.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump promotes false birther theory about Kamala Harris

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump said Thursday he had heard Democratic vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris was not eligible to serve, stoking a false claim echoing the baseless "birther" theory he promoted about Barack Obama.

At a White House news conference, Trump was asked about "claims circulating on social media" that Harris was not eligible and whether he could say she met the legal requirements for vice president.

"I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements. And, by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that's right," Trump said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Urine Trouble Trump’ trends on Twitter after Michael Cohen’s bombshell memoir leak

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

The discussion of the 2020 election on Twitter descended into the sewer on Thursday after former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released the forward to his forthcoming book.

"From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant," Cohen wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image