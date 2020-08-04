US announces clinical trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19
The US has begun late stage clinical trials into a drug formulated to fight COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
The medicine is an antibody against the new coronavirus called LY-CoV555, which was identified in the blood sample of a recovered patient by Canada’s Abcellera Biologics.
It was then developed synthetically for mass production by US-based Lilly Research Laboratories in partnership with Abcellera.
The Phase 3 trial will initially enroll some 300 volunteers around the world who have been hospitalized with mild to moderate COVID-19 with fewer than 13 days of symptoms.
Each will be assigned either the medicine, which will be injected intravenously, or a placebo.
Patients will also receive standard care for COVID-19, including the antiviral remdesivir.
The new Phase 3 trial is being led by Jens Lundgren, of the University of Copenhagen and Rigshospitalet, and could expand to up to 1,000 people, including the more severely ill, if LY-CoV555 appears safe and effective after the fifth day.
The trial’s main goal is the patients’ sustained recovery for 14 days after release from the hospital.
At the same time, the new drug is also being tested on people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 who have not been hospitalized, as part of a parallel middle-stage trial also announced Tuesday.
“Studying the impact of this investigational therapeutic on multiple patient populations at the same time is critical to determining whether it can help COVID-19 patients with differing levels of disease severity,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.
Antibodies are infection-fighting proteins made by the immune system that can bind to the surface of viruses and prevent them from invading cells.
Vaccines work by teaching the body to make its own antibodies, while scientists are also testing ready-made antibodies from the blood of recovered patients, called convalescent plasma.
But it is not possible to make convalescent plasma a mass treatment.
Researchers can also comb through the antibodies produced by recovered patients and select the most effective out of thousands, and then manufacture it at scale.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
GOP committee chairman busted sharing personal info of neighbors who are pro-mask
Arlington County Republican Committee chairman Andrew Loposser was kicked out of a Facebook group for a Virginia neighborhood after posting the personal information of people who complained about businesses that don't enforce social distancing.
“Only part of the snitches in Arlington County,” Loposser wrote in a post, according to a report from The Washington Post. “If y’all want to try to destroy businesses via the health department, we will make sure your name, email, phone numbers and addresses are well known to activists who want to peacefully protest you.”
Breaking Banner
NYC health commissioner resigns over De Blasio’s coronavirus response: report
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot has resigned from her position, according to a report from Fox News.
De Blasio received Barbot's resignation letter on Tuesday, and appointed Dr. Dave A. Choksi as her replacement.
“I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been,” she wrote to de Blasio.
“Our experts are world renowned for their epidemiology, surveillance and response work,” she continued. “The city would be well served by having them at the strategic center of the response not in the background.”
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump supporter boasts of ‘barely’ ever wearing condoms — and says that’s why he’ll never wear a mask
A supporter of President Donald Trump this week boasted that he "barely" ever wears condoms -- and he linked this to his defiance over wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.
As recorded by Right Wing Watch, Trump super fan Brenden Dilley, who is described as a "MAGA life coach," said during a podcast this week that nothing will convince him to wear a face mask.
"I don't wear a mask for flu season," he said. "I don't wear a mask for f*cking cold season."
He then went on to draw analogies between his refusal to wear masks and his past sexual exploits.