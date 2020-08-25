US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy
Director Roman Polanski’s legal battle against his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was thrown out by a Los Angeles judge Tuesday.
The “Chinatown” and “Rosemary’s Baby” filmmaker fled the United States in 1978 after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.
He was expelled from the Los Angeles-based Academy, which awards the Oscars, four decades later amid the #MeToo movement, and filed a legal petition to force the prestigious organization to reverse its decision.
But Los Angeles superior court judge Mary Strobel found the Academy board “had cause to expel” Polanski, and that its decision “is supported by the evidence” and “was not arbitrary or capricious.”
Polanski “was given the opportunity to present any evidence” on the matter of whether he “‘should or should not remain a member of the Academy’ in light of his criminal conviction and fugitive status.”
Polanski is persona non grata in Hollywood, and cannot return to the US for fear of arrest.
The French-Polish director admitted the statutory rape of Samantha Geimer in a plea bargain in 1977 to avoid a trial on more serious charges.
But he fled to France the following year after serving 42 days in jail when it appeared a judge was reconsidering his release.
“The problem Roman has obtaining justice in Los Angeles is that all the judges cover for each other’s misconduct,” Polanski’s lawyer Harland Braun told AFP following Tuesday’s ruling.
“All Roman asked for is a fair process.”
Polanski, now 87, was awarded the Academy’s best director Oscar while still living in self-imposed exile in 2003 for “The Pianist.”
But he was expelled from the Academy along with Bill Cosby in 2018, at a time when Hollywood was facing a reckoning over historic sexual harassment and abuse.
The Academy board voted to expel Polanski under a procedure for enforcing Standards of Conduct that it had newly adopted in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Polanski claimed the Academy had failed to follow its own procedures, or California law, in its decision.
“We are pleased the court confirmed that the Academy’s procedures regarding Mr Polanski were fair and reasonable,” an Academy spokesperson told AFP Tuesday.
© 2020 AFP
US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy
Director Roman Polanski's legal battle against his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was thrown out by a Los Angeles judge Tuesday.
The "Chinatown" and "Rosemary's Baby" filmmaker fled the United States in 1978 after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.
He was expelled from the Los Angeles-based Academy, which awards the Oscars, four decades later amid the #MeToo movement, and filed a legal petition to force the prestigious organization to reverse its decision.
But Los Angeles superior court judge Mary Strobel found the Academy board "had cause to expel" Polanski, and that its decision "is supported by the evidence" and "was not arbitrary or capricious."
Breaking Banner
GOP lacks to ‘intestinal fortitude’ to stand up to Trump — because so many Republicans have left the party: reporter
President Donald Trump's hostile takeover of the Republican Party means
Politico reporter Tim Alberta literally wrote the book on the changing of the old guard when former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) resigned in 2018 as the GOP as he knew it collapsed entirely into Trumpism.
Writing for the Bulwark, Tim Miller described the new GOP as the group that has taken the worst accusations levied against them and put them on buttons and stickers.
"Is there anyone in the mold of Paul Ryan?" asked former Republican White House staffer Nicolle Wallace during her MSNBC show. "I remember all the careful reporting in your book about his policy-heart breaking as Trump came in and was obviously ignorant and indifferent to all those conservative principles that Paul Ryan adhered to, but are there any Paul Ryans left? Anyone who cares?"
YouTube video removals soar as software enforces rules
YouTube said Tuesday that video removals soared in the second quarter of this year as the company relied more on software to enforce content rules to protect workers from the pandemic.
Slightly more than 11.4 million videos were pulled from the popular online platform, nearly double the number removed in the first three months of the year, setting a new quarterly record for the Google-owned company.
"When reckoning with greatly reduced human review capacity due to COVID-19, we were forced to make a choice between potential under-enforcement or potential over-enforcement," YouTube said in a blog post with the latest enforcement figures.